advertisement

A yellow weather warning was issued for Tayside this weekend as it approached storm Ciara.

The Met Office warns of gusts of wind of up to 50 mph in Dundee, Perthshire and Fife, and 70 mph in the coastal areas around Angus.

Heavy rain is also expected between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Dundee and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the rest of the Courier Country on Saturday.

advertisement

The Tay highway bridge is closed to double-decker buses and there is a speed limit of 30 mph due to strong winds.

Strong winds – Bridge closed to double-decker buses, speed limit of 30 mph in place. (06:31 – 02/08/2020)

– Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) February 8, 2020

There will be a rail service disruption, with train cancellations between Dundee and Edinburgh on Sunday.

They will remain canceled. The bus should take 1h 20m or 2h if the bridge is closed. ^ AB

– London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) February 8, 2020

The Scotrail Sunday service 10:02 am from Edinburgh to Arbroath will also be canceled.

Scotrail advises passengers to check their trip online before leaving.

📢⚠️ #StormCiara will bring heavy rain and widespread gusts to the UK this weekend. Please check your trip before traveling; this is how 👇

• Scot ScotRail application: https://t.co/XTkEHktQ2h

• ourJourneyCheck: https://t.co/gv0MwedF0k

• otScotRail website: https://t.co/YycbhN26Ik pic.twitter.com/qE7GcCKLAd

– ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 8, 2020

A Met Office spokesperson said, “Saturday seems to be better than Sunday.

“The temperatures will be in the range of seven to nine degrees.

“Sunday will be much wetter than Saturday, with heavy rain accompanying the strong winds.

“However, it will be above average temperatures, but you won’t really notice it because of the strong winds.

“The wind will be between 50 and 60 mph and could reach up to 70 mph on the coast.”

advertisement