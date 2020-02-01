advertisement

There’s always something to do at The Palm Beaches! For this reason, the Palm Beach County Cultural Council helps you with three ideas every week: one that is free, one that is affordable, and one that is great. For more information and experiences in Florida’s cultural capital, visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events.

FREE

Super clematis at night – tonight!

Are you ready to pick up your skirt in West Palm Beach this Thursday? The city’s weekly series of events, Clematis by Night, takes place tonight to celebrate a certain professional football game taking place in South Florida this Sunday. In addition to many other entertaining cultural activities, the night offers free performances of the evening opening band Big Sky and the headlining / rock sensation Smash Mouth. Bring a friend (or two!) With you and experience a night of football in Downtown West Palm Beach!

Super Clematis at night: Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. West Palm Beach Waterfront, 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-822-1515 or www.wpb.org.

DEAL

Swing and jazz music in Lake Worth

Visit the Duncan Theater on Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus this Saturday and experience a thrilling night of jazz and swing music, led by United State Marine Corps’ leading jazz drummer Steve Giove. The officer will lead one of the district’s best groups, the Symphonic Band of the Palm Beaches, in an exciting arrangement called “Commander of Swing” that will delight any fan of symphonic music. Do not miss what will surely be an excellent achievement!

“Commander of Swing”: Saturday, February 1, 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $ 20. Duncan Theater at Palm Beach State College, 4200 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth. Info: 561-832-3115 or www.symphonicband.org.

SPLURGE

Shakespeare, Hollywood musicals rely on ballet

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see some of the most famous dance numbers from Hollywood’s Golden Age? Watch the next best this weekend as Ballet Palm Beach presents its new mixed performance entitled “Swept Away” at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The show features a collection of early to mid-20th century Hollywood dance numbers inspired by Fred Astaire, Cyd Charisse and Doris Day, as well as excerpts from the ballet versions of “Romeo and Juliet” and Christopher Huggins “The List”. “Enjoy a breathtaking dance weekend presented by one of the best ballet companies in our region!

“Swept Away”: Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets cost $ 42. Kravis Performing Arts Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org.

