There’s always something to do at The Palm Beaches! For this reason, the Palm Beach County Cultural Council helps you with three ideas every week: one that is free, one that is affordable, and one that is great. For more information and experiences in Florida’s cultural capital, visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events.

FREE

Photo exhibition in Boca Raton

Would you like to see the history of Florida in photos? Miami Beach-born photographers Gary Monroe and Andy Sweet spent the early part of their lives in the late 1970s and early 1980s taking pictures of South Beach when it was still a “Jewish seaside pension village”. An incredible job, which recently became known in the documentary “The Last Resort” can currently be seen in an exhibition entitled “Side-by-Side in Old South Beach” at the Levis JCC Sandler Center in Boca Raton. Don’t miss it!

“Side-by-side in the old town of South Beach”: From now until February 16 to see. Levis JCC Sandler Center, 21050 95th Avenue S., Boca Raton. Info: 561-558-2520 or www.levisjcc.org.

DEAL

Gilbert and Sullivan classics in Belle Glade

The famous composer Arthur Sullivan and his partner / librettist W.S. Gilbert premiered his new opera “The Pirates of Penzance” in Manhattan. It was her first opera to be premiered in the United States instead of England and was immediately successful. The tongue-tapping hit “I’m the role model of the modern major general” still sounds in concert halls today, and the opera itself sets sail for the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at Belle Glade Gilbert & Sullivan players this Monday with the kind permission of New York.

“Curse of Penzance”: Monday, February 10th at 7:00 pm Tickets cost $ 35 for adults and $ 15 for children. Dolly Hand Cultural Center, 1977 SW College Dr., Belle Glade. Info: 561-993-1160 or www.dollyhand.org.

SPLURGE

Beautiful lighthouse climb and paddle tour

Are you looking for a way to take your Wednesday morning to new heights? Celebrate the middle of the week with an outdoor day that becomes even more beautiful at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum. For a little over an hour you can climb the historic lighthouse and then go paddleboarding or kayaking through the Jupiter Bay and nearby waters, led by guides from the Jupiter Outdoor Center. You couldn’t ask for a better place for a family outing!

Lighthouse Climb and Paddle Tour: Wednesday, February 12, 10:15 a.m. Admission is $ 45 for adults and $ 25 for children (minimum age 6 years). Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, 500 Captain Armour’s Way, Jupiter. Info: 561-747-8380 or www.jupiterlighthouse.org.

