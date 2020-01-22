advertisement

There’s always something to do at The Palm Beaches! For this reason, the Palm Beach County Cultural Council helps you with three ideas every week: one that is free, one that is affordable, and one that is great. For more information and experiences in Florida’s cultural capital, visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events.

FREE

Art and music at the Norton Museum of Art

Do you have any plans this Friday evening? Grab a friend and visit the Norton Museum of Art’s Art After Dark to spend an exciting evening with museum curator Ellen Roberts on the subject of “Georgia O’Keeffe: Living Modern” appearance by local favorite The Lubben Brothers and its folk / pop styles. Best of all, it’s a free night at one of the region’s most fantastic museums!

Art After Dark: Friday, January 24th, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Norton Art Museum, 1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. Info: 561-832-5196 or www.norton.org.

DEAL

African photo exhibition in Boca Raton

Broaden your artistic horizons this week with a new exhibition at the Boca Raton Museum of Art! “Phyllis Galembo: Mask” illuminates the incredibly detailed world of African mask culture with large format color photos taken by the experienced photographer and artist Phyllis Galembo. Some of the pieces are scary, others are quite funny, but all are a powerful sight. Don’t miss this show!

“Phyllis Galembo: Mask”: To be seen from Tuesday, January 28th. Entry is $ 12 for adults, $ 10 for seniors, and free for students with a valid ID and children under 17. Boca Raton Art Museum, 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Info: 561-392-2500 or www.bocamuseum.org.

SPLURGE

Finale of the international violin competition

There is nothing better than when people compete against each other at the peak of their field to be recognized as the best of the best. Twenty quarter-finalists from all over the world traveled to Lynn University to realize this dream at Elmar Oliveira’s second international violin competition. The final rounds are happening this weekend and you don’t want to miss the performances of some of the world’s top young players fighting for a top prize of $ 30,000 and a new violin, bow and suitcase.

Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition Final: Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 4pm Tickets start at $ 35. Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton. Info: 561-237-9000 or www.lynn.edu/events.

