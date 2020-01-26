advertisement

“Bad Boys for Life” holds the top spot for the second weekend.

The box office 2020 continues to chug up with positive results, though only $ 120 million is available for the box office this weekend, which is likely to be in the lower third of this year’s results. However, there are still signs of real market strength.

Revenue increased about 16% over the same weekend last year, which is usually a dead zone between a big Christmas weekend and the Super Bowl if the studios don’t want their top films to face this result on the second weekend become. If the cash register stays on track, the market could promise a better year than expected.

advertisement

Wide openings “The Gentlemen” (STX) and “The Turning” (Universal) were a decisive improvement over the two boys that opened last year (the quickly forgotten “The Kid Would Be King” and “Serenity”).

At the top of the holdover heroes, however, is the repetition of # 1 “Bad Boys for Life”. It is not uncommon for older titles to perform better when the fresh product is not particularly competitive. The fact that a group of films had strong runs and covered a wide audience – an extremely varied mix that should specifically target selected ticket buyers – suggests a revival of cinema attendance.

connected

connected

“Bad Boys For Life” only posted a 46% drop from the second-best opening in January, which is positive. If you consider that sequels are usually loaded more from the front, this is even more evident. It now has $ 120 million domestically and more than $ 200 million globally (with some key foreign markets pending) and appears to be heading for $ 200 million domestically alone. In this case, it will be the first to reach this brand since the beginning of the redistribution era in the late 1970s and will open in January.

“1917”, which also reaches $ 100 million, has a chance, especially if a strong Oscar is won and $ 200 million is raised domestically. Technically, it was a December release that had done almost all of its business this month. (The largest in recent decades, including an expansion in January, remains “American Sniper” at nearly $ 400 million.)

After an unexpectedly sharp decline on the second weekend, “1917” more than stabilized with a decline of 28% and is again in second place. Sam Mendes’ film from the First World War, an older film with good word of mouth, will be released with the Oscars in just two weeks. It could also get help from the shorter season. Historically, when a film is seen as a top contender, casual buyers often make it a priority before the show. With a shortened schedule this year, one concern – there may be less time for top nominees to succeed – is giving way to accelerated attention. And since this is a rare case where a leader peaks during the campaign, it could improve their chances.

Universal Pictures / Amblin Entertainment

The two new films together accounted for no more than 15% of the weekend’s gross profit (last weekend it was about half of the first titles). The better performer was “The Gentlemen”, Guy Ritchie’s return to a British crime fighter. The American Matthew McConaughey led British fun as a marijuana baron who found his empire in danger. The film grossed $ 11 million, as expected.

This looks like a good payout for entrepreneurial STX, which paid $ 7 million in domestic rights (plus a much higher marketing commitment) for a potential $ 30 million in sales before the earnings started after going to the movies. The distributors don’t get rich at this level, but after a year with two films worth $ 100 million – “The Upside” and “Hustlers” – such results are achieved, which a relatively young indie player believes to be credible and of Theaters proved to be respectable.

At $ 7.3 million, DreamWorks “The Turning” with Mackenzie Davis didn’t play as bad as the lowest expectations. The modern PG-13 version of the classic horror fairy tale “The Turn of the Screw” was awarded an F-Cinemascore (similar to the Blumhouse film “Black December” from December, also from Universal). Low budget doesn’t mean a big loss, but it’s another example of the thriller genre no longer being a box office guarantee.

As bad as its image, “Dolittle” (Universal) placed at $ 12 million on its second weekend. It has actually fallen less than “bad boys” – a 43% decrease to a total domestic volume of $ 44 million. The budget is $ 175 million before global marketing costs. It will still lose money, but shows signs of interest.

Amazingly, two titles dropped less than 20% – # 5 “Jumanji: The Next Level” (Sony) only dropped 19% to $ 300 million, while “Knives Out” (Lionsgate) fell 15% to $ 150 million Dollar fell. Little Women (Sony) has held back its decline to 26% as the company has $ 100 million domestic revenue and more than double worldwide.

The top ten

1. Bad boys for life (Sony) week 2; Last weekend # 1

$ 34,000,000 (-46%) at 3,775 theaters (no change); PTA: USD 9,007; Accumulated: $ 120,644,000

2nd 1917 (Universal) week 5; Last weekend # 2

$ 15,800,000 (-28%) from 3,937 theaters (+325); PTA: $ 4,013; Accumulated: $ 103,883,000

3. Dolittle (Universal) week 2; Last weekend # 3

$ 12,500,000 (-43%) from 4,155 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 3,008; Accumulated: $ 44,685,000

4. The gentlemen (STX) NEW – Cinemascore: B +; Metacrit: 51; European summer time. Budget: $ 22 million

$ 11,030,000 in 2,165 cinemas; PTA: $ 5,095; Accumulated: $ 11,030,000

5. Jumanji: The next level (Sony) week 7; Last weekend # 4

$ 7,900,000 (-19%) in 3,121 theaters (-202); PTA: $ 2,531; Accumulated: $ 283,446,000

6. The turning (Universal) NEW – Cinemascore: F; Metacrit: 36; European summer time. Budget: $ 12 million

$ 7,300,000 in 2,571 cinemas; PTA: $ 2,839; Accumulated: $ 7,300,000

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) week 6; Last weekend # 5

$ 5,173,000 (-38%) in 2,800 theaters (-258); PTA: $ 1,848; Accumulated: $ 501,583,000

8. Little women (Sony) week 5; Last weekend # 6

$ 4,700,000 (-26%) in 2,528 theaters (+25); PTA: $ 1.85; 9 cumulative: $ 93,272,000

9. Mercy only (Warner Bros.) Week 5; Last weekend # 7

$ 4,050,000 (-30%) in 2,408 theaters (-49); PTA: $ 1,684; Accumulated: $ 27,028,000

10. Knife out (Lionsgate) week 9; Last weekend # 8

$ 3,650,000 (-15%) at 1,667 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 1,677; Accumulated: $ 151,865,000

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement