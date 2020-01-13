advertisement

Aguero had a hat trick while Man City defeated Aston Villa 6-1 on Sunday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Liverpool are getting closer and closer to a first Premier League title. They beat Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday with a shot from Roberto Firmino in the first half to maintain their 13-point advantage at the top of the standings. The victory brings them to 61 points in 21 games.

For reigning champion Man City, they beat Aston Villa 6-1 at Villa Park with a hat trick from Sergio Aguero, a brace from Riyad Mahrez and the 9th goal of the season from Gabriel Jesus. The victory saw City climb to second place with 47 points, 14 behind leader Liverpool.

Leicester City are now third after a 2-1 home loss to Southampton on Saturday. Denis Praet gave the Foxes the lead in the 14th minute, but Southampton reversed the game with goals from Stuart Amstrong and Danny Ings. The Foxes remain 45 points, 16 behind the leaders of Liverpool.

Chelsea, fourth, won by beating Burnley 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored goals for Frank Lampard’s men. The victory saw the Blues go to 39 points and strengthen their grip on 4th place.

Man United also won by beating Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford, Marcus Rashford scoring a double while Anthoney Martial and Mason Greenwood scored the other goals. Thanks to this victory, United retains its 5th place with 34 points.

For Arsenal, they were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday in a match that also saw Gunners captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang kicked out. Aubameyang had given Arsenal the advantage 12 minutes earlier before Jordan Ayew equalized 9 minutes in the second half. The draw leaves Arsenal in 10th place with 28 points.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United beat West Ham 1-0, Everton beat Brighton 1-0, the Wolves drew 1-1 with Newcastle United while Watford won 3-0 at Bournemouth.

Here are the XI players who stood out according to Shaban Lubega.

GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Foster made a series of world class saves as Newcastle United fought for a 1-1 draw against the Wolves.

RB: Ceaser Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Helped Hudson-Odoi’s third goal as Chelsea beat Burnley 3-0 to cap off the skipper’s great performance.

LB: Adam Masina (Watford)

Masina gets the green light after making four tackles, winning four aerial duels and keeping a clean sheet as the Hornets swept Bournemouth.

CB: John Egan (Sheffield United)

Contributed to Sheffield’s 1-0 victory over West Ham, making four blocks.

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Van Dijk made a crucial last resort tackle on Dele Alli and was generally driving throughout Liverpool’s victory over a sixth straight white sheet.

MF: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford)

Scored one goal and helped another in Watford’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

MF: Kevin de Bryune (Man City)



Helped twice bring his total to 14 for the season with a City 6-1 goal against Aston Villa.

MF: Juan Mata (Man United)

Mata achieved his best performance in a while by scoring two of United’s four goals against Norwich City.

FW: Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Scored twice in City’s victory over Aston Villa.

FW: Marcus Rashford (Man United)

Rashford scored twice on three shots in Manchester United’s victory over Norwich.

FW: Sergio Aguero (Man City)

It was the Argentinian who stole the show in City’s 6-1 victory at Villa, overtaking Thierry Henry as the most successful foreign player in Premier League history and breaking the hat trick record ‘Alan Shearer thanks to his 12th hat-trick in the competition.

