We just need an escape.

That’s why we play fantasy sports or watch games. That’s why we play video games or go to the cinema.

We need an escape from the real world and the problems associated with it.

I played NBA 2K on Sunday and built my Memphis Grizzlies into a dynasty when I got a text from my friend who went to the Super Bowl.

“Do you see Kobe news?”

I paused the game and opened Twitter expecting Kobe to get a role in the Lakers front office or something.

But no. It was the last thing I expected.

My body went numb and I just hoped and prayed that the TMZ was incorrect, but all other reports came in and confirmed what we feared.

I needed an escape.

Minutes later, my wife called to let me know she was on her way home. The call lasted only 31 seconds, but I couldn’t tell you a word she said.

Then it was confirmed that his daughter Gigi was one of the nine people who died in the accident.

I wanted an escape.

I was torn between how I perceive Kobe as a person and I immediately thought of his family, the alleged victim and their family. But his impact on the basketball game he played as a player and that he may have committed a heinous crime can all be seen with his death. And although there are mixed feelings about everything, there are no mixed feelings when you realize that he and his daughter have died tragically.

Travesty. Unbelief. Shocked. Heartbreaking. Surreal. Humble. Sobering.

Please give me an escape.

For me, this escape came through the Royal Rumble, as strange as it sounds. It’s my favorite wrestling event every year and it couldn’t come early enough to help with Sunday’s sobering news.

I wasn’t alone in this thought either when a former college classmate of mine – and a big Lakers fan – felt the same:

I need wrestling to distract myself in the worst way tonight.

– Petty Guerrero (@ KingEdward15), January 26, 2020

It didn’t matter how the show was booked. It didn’t matter who won. Everything that counted was from 5pm to 11pm, there was a distraction.

And it was a damn perfect show.

One of my other good friends is a die-hard Lakers fan, and Kobe Bryant was his all-time favorite athlete. I didn’t have the heart to text him or call him on Sunday. He tweeted away his feelings, but I wanted to give it some time before I spoke to him.

He wrote to me at 10:47 p.m. Sunday night when Edge returned surprisingly after a nine-year absence:

“Holy shit! I was a wreck today, but that made me smile. “

He needed to escape.

Thank you for changing the game and affecting every basketball fan, Mamba.

###

Every two weeks, I will watch players that are widely available and available in less than 60 percent of the fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We will focus on leagues with 8 cats, as sales are a waste of a category, to be honest. We’ll be looking for players who can help you in any of the eight categories you can get before your league mates make it.

The eight categories we focus on each week are:

Points

rebounds

help

steals

blocks

threes

Field goal percentage

Free throw percentage

Let us begin.

Points

Cam reddish (PG / SG / SF – ATL): 16% owned

The Hawks have absolutely nothing to play, so they will be available to the rookie for as many minutes as possible. He made the best of them, scoring 18, 13 and 20 points in the last three games and scoring double-digit numbers in five direct competitions. It helps you with ricochets and behind the arc and does little defense here and there. It is a must for the upward trend.

rebounds

Maxi Kleber (PF / C – DAL): 46% owned

Man, I feel for Dwight Powell. Watching him tear his Achilles was heartbreaking. On the go with him for the year, the Mavericks picked up Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors, who will bring them slowly. Kleber’s logs seem safe, even when Cauley-Stein has a full workload.

help

Elfrid Payton (PG – NYK): 38% owned

I am shocked by the low roster of the next two boys. I know Payton has been hard to trust throughout his career, but he’s in the heating right now. He has at least six assists in his last eight games and plays over 30 minutes a night. It must now be closer to 60 percent.

steals

De’Anthony Melton (PG / SG – MEM): 10% owned

God, I love the grizzlies and I love melton. If you haven’t already, read The Ringer’s article about how Melton and Brandon Clarke were the hidden gems for Grizzlies’ success this year.

His minutes are in full swing, and his Per-36 stats relate to early risers in drafts. Ten percent is punishably low. He has been in the top 60 in the standard leagues since the beginning of December.

blocks

Christian Wood (PF / C – DET): 35% owned

With Andre Drummond, we have a small selection of what to expect when Dwayne frees Casey Wood. Dallas appears to be out of the equation now, but Drummond appears to be a likely trade candidate that appears to be relieving Wood of great minutes. He is still hiding at this point, but if Drummond is treated, it will be a wire race to reach for wood.

threes

Eric Gordon (SG / SF – HOU): 60% owned

What. A game. Without James Harden or Russell Westbrook, jazz was the Rockets’ 13-point favorite on Monday night. The Rockets not only won, but Gordon had the game of his career – literally. Gordon fell 50 to Utah, including six three-pointers. Its value is largely related to Harden’s lack of time, but he made another start on Wednesday night. Ride the wave.

Field goal percentage

Daniel Theis (PF / C – BOS): 44% owned

A canter? Robert Williams? Who would be the big man in Boston who made the list? It turns out that Theis has expanded his role in the past few weeks as he has reached the top 35 in the standard leagues during this time.

Free throw percentage

Donte DiVincenzo (PG / SG – MIL): 16% owned

The Bucks only had two games last week, making DiVencenzo a crash for many teams. If it’s on your wire, snap it up. He will offer you a general production and although he is coming from the bank now he should start seeing an increase in minutes and production as the goats start to rest their starters.

Michael Waterloo is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Michael can be found in his archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo,

