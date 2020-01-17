advertisement

Sometimes having a player on your team is just fun because you enjoy seeing them. I know that’s not the worst or most helpful advice there is, but it makes watching the games more enjoyable.

When I first saw Ja Morant, I had a friend in town and we went to a sports bar and he said, “Dude, you have to take care of this kid. He’s so damn good. “He immediately became my favorite college player and I tried to get Ja Morant> Zion Williamson as much as possible into the narrative draft.

In a startup dynasty this year, I was able to draw Morant on round five, while I won Deandre Ayton on round 3. A team that looked to the future wanted to take second place overall, Anthony Davis, so I offered Morant and Ayton for Davis.

advertisement

It was a good move. It was the right step. But man, does this movement hurt, mainly because I watch the grizzlies every night because it is so much fun to see them.

We will finally take a look at Zion Williamson next Wednesday and it is fantastic for the basketball game that he is back. I still think he’s more Julius Randle than a superstar, but it’s great to have him on the pitch.

Every two weeks, I will watch players that are widely available and available in less than 60 percent of the fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll focus on leagues with eight cats, as sales are a waste of a category, if we’re honest. We will look for players who can help you in each of the eight categories and who can be snapped before your Leaguemates prevail.

The eight categories we focus on each week are:

Points

rebounds

help

steals

blocks

threes

Field goal percentage

Free throw percentage

Let us begin.

Get free start / seat and waiver tips for your fantasy team >>

Points

Norman Powell (SG / SF-TOR): 51% owned

When Powell was injured for the first time, it looked like he was going to be out for a while. Then he returned in flames after 11 games. He helped ensure that there was no clear return date for Fred VanVleet, but even if FVV returns, Powell should be the sixth man from the bank to keep the value. In his first two second legs, he scored 20 and 23 points in 31 and 27 minutes, respectively. That will play.

rebounds

Sekou Doumbouya (SF / PF – DET): 33% owned

No, Blake Griffin, so it’s time for #FreeChristianWood, isn’t it? Something like that. We saw Wood compile monster statistics, but then he had an excruciating injury and was used sparingly on Wednesday night. I still firmly believe that Wood is successful in the league, but it looks like Dwane Casey would prefer 19-year-old Sekou Doumbouya Wood. This is great because we love to see young people. In the past 14 days, Doumbouya had an average of 14 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and a steal.

help

Markelle Fultz (PG / SG – ORL): 48% owned

That’s why I explained above why I love to see Morant, but when you read my bimonthly column, think that my favorite player was Fultz, how much I write about him. Boys and girls, what are we doing here? Why is it represented in less than 50 percent of the leagues? It’s one of the best stories in the league this year, and that has turned into an imaginative value.

steals

Thaddeus Young (SF / PF – CHI): 41% owned

Wendell Carter goes down. Then rookie substitute Daniel Gafford goes down. I guess everyone on board the Thad Young train? Young was impressed on Wednesday when he scored 18 points for eight rebounds. However, what I like most about Young’s game is that he can make you a few bargains and you can expect the minutes to be there. Drive with the hot hand.

blocks

JaVale McGee (C – LAL): 43% owned

Here’s what I wrote about McGee two weeks ago:

“God, we’re doing this again, aren’t we? McGee and Norm Powell feel like two guys who are players at some point in the season that we pick up and then drop. Then we pick them up and drop them. It’s time for another pickup for McGee. He gives you the percentage of the field target, the blockages and the rebound. He’s a Per 36 darling but he doesn’t even do half of those minutes a night. Dwight Howard’s injury would do more Open game time, but he’s still doing enough in his limited time to make a difference for fantasy managers every night. “

His roster rose only five percent in two weeks, despite being 14th in the NBA in blocks.

threes

Jordan McRae (PG / SG – WAS): 41% owned

Bradley Beal has returned, but that’s fine. McRae usage has dropped to 27.4, but that’s fine. McRae is actually better on the pitch without Beal next to him. I do not expect the 42.5% mark to continue behind the bow, but I can also ride the hot hand here with McRae.

Field Goal Percentage

Dwight Powell (PF / C – DAL): 59% owned

Here’s what I wrote about Powell two weeks ago:

“Like Culver, Powell was another roller coaster player this year. However, he is in the middle of a hot phase and rewards the managers who have endured it with him. He does enough to help you across the board without really succeeding in one area, but that’s fine. Powell doesn’t qualify because of the time he missed at the start of the season, but if he did, his 0.606 field goal percentage would be 8th in the league. “

Powell is still in high demand for the Mavericks, and many of them were without Kristaps Porzingis on the ground. However, we saw this at Powell last year as well. It will keep its value even when Porzingis comes back. He sneaks up to the 60 percent threshold. So this is your last chance to grab it.

Free throw percentage

Damion Lee (SG – GS): 31% owned

The Warriors ran out of time with Lee, so they had to send him to their G-League partner. However, you have signed him on a three-year contract and he can join the team again. If a manager has put him in your league, grab him. It cooled somewhat in January after a glowing December, but it will at least start until Steph Curry comes back and takes care of the overall production.

Michael Waterloo is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Michael can be found in his archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo,

advertisement