It’s not uncommon for people to name their children for something they love – for example, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s love for a particular fruit – so the couple’s names shouldn’t be too surprising to their children.

Excited Uncle Fred Quinn shared the news yesterday, February 11th, on Twitter that his brother had had his second child, and there seemed to be a trending topic of what he called his children.

His first niece was born in October 2018 and Fred excitedly tweeted about her unique name.

After the birth of his second niece this month, Fred replied to his original tweet from two years ago. While the original tweet received almost 4,000 likes, yesterday’s tweet earned 81,500 likes, proving that his brother’s naming technique is certainly a popular one.

UPDATE: My brother is happy to announce the birth of his second daughter! … And before you ask, yes, her name is exactly what you think.

Fred then shared a screenshot of a text with his brother Victor Groce, which shows a picture of his new niece and announces that her name is Indica.

For those without in-depth knowledge of weeds, SaTiva and Indica are two types of cannabis plants. And Victor and his partner apparently appreciated their appreciation for marijuana when they named their children.

Speaking to UNILAD, Fred said his brother has confirmed that his daughters’ names are indeed after marijuana, although he believes the names sound good too.

(Victor) was the source behind the names. He said that his love of marijuana and the fact that the words themselves “sound good” led him to call his first daughter SaTiva in 2018 and then his second daughter (born February 7, 2020) Indica.

He suspected that most of the younger students did not know the meaning of the words, so bullying would not be a big problem at school. He didn’t want to call either marijuana.

Hopefully meeting these two beautiful girls with their unique names will be a symbol of how harmless and beautiful (actually) marijuana can be.

Fred continued to experience a range of emotions after his brother told him the name of his first niece two years ago.

When I was told about the birth of SaTiva two years ago, I went through a series of emotions. I was shocked, then angry, then genuinely humorous – I realized who my brother is and how passionate he is about legalizing marijuana, and when I finally saw it, I just fell in love.

I no longer live in the same city as my little brother, so I didn’t even know that he and his girlfriend were pregnant. When I got the message with a new child and the name of Indica, I could only smile and think, “Just like Victor … I have to love it.”

Whether you like the names or not, you have to agree that the girls are pretty darn cute. One can say with certainty that they are the only ones in their classes who have such unique names.