advertisement

By Ryan Shepard

The Selective Service System, which contains a list of potential recruits in the event of a draft, claims it is “business as usual” given the growing concern about the war with Iran.

“The Selective Service System works as usual. In the event that a national emergency requires a draft, Congress and the president would have to pass official laws to approve a draft, ”tweeted the Selective Service System on Friday.

advertisement

Growing interest in the agency’s draft emerged after Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump on Thursday. After the death of Soleimani, the Iranian heads of government said that the US can expect “hard retribution” for the attack.

During the public back and forth between US and Iranian officials, the agency’s website noted that there was “high traffic”.

Many Internet users tried to learn more about the design process. Google is looking for the question, “Will there be a draft?” Which increased by 900% in one day. In addition, Google searched for the term “draft lottery”, which increased by 350% in one day. With the increase in online interest, the Selective Service System warned of the “spreading of misinformation”.

“Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is currently experiencing a high volume of traffic. If you try to register or confirm registration, please try again later as we are working to fix this problem. We appreciate your patience, ”tweeted The Selective Service System. Problems appeared on the agency’s website well into Saturday morning.

All US male residents between the ages of 18 and 25 must register with the Selective Service. Women do not have to do this because the language currently used by the Selective Service only affects “male persons”. However, registration with the Selective Service does not necessarily mean that a person will be drafted. The process design was last used in the Vietnam War. After the war, the U.S. military developed into a volunteer force.

In the future, the United States will send 3,500 additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg to the Middle East.

advertisement