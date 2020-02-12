advertisement

A weather warning has been issued for Tayside and Fife as the region prepares to be beaten by Storm Dennis.

Snow and ice are expected to cause “blizzard conditions” in much of Scotland Wednesday before the weather front arrives this weekend.

Storm Dennis could bring winds of up to 70 mph to the region starting on Sunday.

advertisement

On Wednesday morning, the Met Office issued a yellow wind weather warning for Tayside and Fife, effective from noon Sunday until the same time Monday.

The forecaster said, “Possibility of very strong winds developing in the area in association with Storm Dennis.

“The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this point, but there is a small chance that the winds will blow up to 70 mph for some time.

“More generally, the winds will sometimes blow up to 50 mph. The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak period. “

The fourth named storm of the 2019-2020 season, Dennis, is expected to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara hit the UK with winds reaching 97mph last weekend.

Gusts of 50 mph are expected, with over 60 mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

More soon.

advertisement