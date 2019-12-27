advertisement

Furious through the fog: herds of moose race across the Colorado landscape

The impressive video, taken by representatives of Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, December 26, shows a large herd of moose running across foggy hills northwest of Denver. According to wildlife officers, there are over 287,000 moose in Colorado – the largest moose population in the world. Moose can be legally hunted in the region. In recent years, however, the local population has been affected by an outbreak of a fatal chronic illness. Conservation officers also warn the public against feeding or petting wild animals. Jason Clay, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told Fox subsidiary KDVR: “Feeding or petting wild animals can be very dangerous. This can lead to major problems later, and in the case of large game animals such as moose, it is illegal. Credit: Jason Clay / Colorado Parks & Wildlife via Storyful

