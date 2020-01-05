advertisement

The heat is expected to continue for the rest of the summer

Parts of the state – including Adelaide – could weather some of its coldest January days, according to the Weather Bureau.

Today areas like Adelaide, Clare, Woomera and Coober Pedy will break the record for the coldest high temperatures in January as a cloud band slowly moves over SA.

The official maximum temperatures will be confirmed this morning at 9 a.m.

The average high temperature in January for Adelaide (West Tce) is 28.6 ° C, while the high temperature for Coober Pedy is 36.4 ° C, for Woomera 34.7 ° C and for Clare 30.4 ° C.

Today it is expected to be 27 ° C in Adelaide, 26 ° C in Clare, 28 ° C in Coobery Pedy and 27 ° C in Woomera.

Let’s take a look at this week’s forecast:

Monday: 27, sunny

Tuesday: 31, sunny

Wednesday: 35, sunny

Thursday: 39, very hot and partly cloudy

Friday: 28, shower or two

