GOLD Coasters are cautioned to keep an eye on weather forecasts with the possibility of a heavier rain this afternoon.

The M1 remains closed to traffic in Helensvale due to flooding of the road, especially the exits.

Drivers heading north are junction 57, while drivers heading south are junction 54.

The police advise people to avoid the area if possible.

The streets of the Gold Coast were flooded when emergency services carried out rapid water rescues after the 300mm rain supercell that fell on the city overnight.

The city was hit by heavy rains that caused dangerous and life-threatening flash floods.

The weather agency’s forecaster, Peter Markwith, said there is a “good chance” today of getting more rainfall.

“The tub mechanism is still around,” he said.

“There is a possibility that heavy rain is possible.”

media_cameraFlooding at Carrara. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Mr. Markwith advised residents to keep an eye on the weather warnings and forecasts that come this afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected until tomorrow, but the shows will remain in the area.

Mr. Markwith said there is a 90 percent chance that tomorrow between 10 and 35 mm will fall on the Gold Coast.

media_cameraFlooding on the grounds of the Gold Coast Knights Football Club in Carrara. Image: Rachel Hancock

According to the Weather Bureau, the Gold Coast received three times the monthly rainfall in just 12 hours.

Carrara received the most precipitation with 299 mm.

Two people were hospitalized after a tree fell on their car at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of Currumbin Creek Rd and Steward Rd in Currumbin.

Paramedics took the couple to the hospital in a stable condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Parkwood Village owner Luke Altschwager said the flood and stream near Napper Road would cross the road, describing it as an event that happened in 100 years.

“I’ve never seen it like this. But the rain is nice and needed, ”he said.

“The golf course is under and the village is closed for security reasons.”

media_cameraFlooding near the Metricon stadium in Carrara. Picture: Glenn Hampson

In a statement released this morning at 10 a.m., Gold Coast City Council said the storm was easing.

“After a heavy rain overnight, the storm situation has now eased,” the statement said.

“The water in the Gold Coast basin is declining and is not a threat to the community. Dam levels continue to be monitored.

“There were floods on some streets, but now the streets are clearing.

“There are some cases of minor infrastructure damage in the city that are being addressed by urban maintenance teams and key partners.”

The M1 was cut off in both directions at Helensvale, and the highway was flooded in other locations, including Oxenford.

It started to open again at 10 a.m.

media_cameraThe M1 is flooded in Oxenford. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast.

Emergency services have asked Gold Coasters to stay away from the streets.

Tram traffic has ceased in Southport due to flooding, but the light rail will be back in operation at 8:20 a.m.

However, passengers were warned of delays of up to 10 minutes.

media_cameraLake Orr blew up its banks this morning. Picture: Christine Walker.

The worst affected areas are Coomera Shores, Carrara and Evandale Park.

The State Emergency Service (SES) has been called to more than 150 jobs on the Gold Coast in the past 12 hours.

media_cameraFlooding on Burleigh Heads on the canals this morning. Picture: Jessica Lamb.

As of 7:04 a.m., the Weather Bureau canceled a severe storm warning for the Gold Coast region.

Between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., more than 95 mm of rain was registered in Carrara.

The Gold Coast City Council has activated the Nerang Bicentennial Center as a haven for all residents who need to evacuate.

media_cameraSouthport Floods in Keebra Park. Picture: Andrew Potts

Village Roadshow has announced that the Warner Bros Movie World Theme Park will be closed today.

“Please note that Warner Bros. Movie World is closed today due to severe weather and flooding to ensure the safety of our guests and team members,” said a statement on Facebook.

In pictures: The wet Saturday in Gold Coast

media_camera

Flood near Metricon Stadium in Carrara.

Picture: Glenn Hampson

media_camera

Floods in Carara.

Picture: Matt Swift

media_camera

Floods on the Gold Coast Knights Football Club grounds in Carrara.

Image: Rachel Hancock

media_camera

Flood in Keebra Park.

Picture: Andrew Potts

Dreamworld and WhiteWater World have announced that they will also be closed overnight due to the rain.

“The security of our guests and our team is a priority for us,” said the Facebook page of the theme park.

“Thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Wet ‘n’ Wild have also announced that they will be closed.

media_camera128km Brisbane (Mt Stapylton) radar loop 7:18 a.m.

Gold Coast police said the heavy rains and storms had resulted in dangerous and life-threatening flash floods that caused 52 incidents on the streets of Gold Coast.

There have been two rapid water rescues. An eye was carried away in the Country Paradise Parklands on Beaudesert Nerang Road in Nerang. On Ferry Road in Southport, the car roofs were flooded. At 8:50 a.m. there was a quick rescue on Highfield Drive in Merrimac.

media_cameraBuildings are flooded and rapid water rescues have been carried out in Southport. Picture: Andrew Potts.

In Southport, the normally quiet Keebra Park was flooded with water and turned it into a river-like torrent.

“Our park has turned into a river, which is really scary,” said one resident.

More than 175 houses are without electricity.

Flash floods on Hythe Street to Kelly Ave, Miami, and the street is blocked. The drivers should be handled with caution.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services recommends that people:

* Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

* Never drive, walk or drive through floods. If it is flooded, forget it.

* For emergencies, contact the SES at 132 500.

ROAD AFFECTED BY FLASH FLOODING:

– Gold Coast Highway, Miami

– M1, Helensvale – both directions

– Cunningham Highway, Mount Edwards / Tregony

– Bermuda Street, Burleigh Heads

– Hardys Road, Bonogin

– Hungerford Road, Dynevor

– Baratta Street, Southport

RAINFALL TOTALS SINCE 9 AM FRIDAY:

Steiglitz Wharf – 179 mm

Couran Point – 179 mm

South Stradbroke Island – 143 mm

Coomera Shores – 215 mm

Monterey key – 223 mm

Clagiraba Road – 145 mm

Clear view – 266mm

Carrara – 299 mm

Evandale – 292 mm

Worongary Creek – 246 mm

Burleigh Waters – 285 mm

Tallebudgera Creek – 220 mm

Mudgeeraba – 232mm

Neranwood – 203 mm

Tallebudgera Creek Road – 239 mm

Coolangatta – 200 mm

