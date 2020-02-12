GOLD COAST and Tweed parents are warned to check road conditions as some schools have decided to postpone or close events overnight due to the extreme downpour.

The open schools are on high alert and offer promising updates throughout the day.

St. Patrick’s College in Murwillumbah is closed today due to rising water.

Currumbin Valley State School, Tallebudgera State School, Tweed River High School and Pacific Coast Christian School in Tweed were also closed due to local flooding.

Both Tamborine Mountain High School and Tamborine Mountain College remain open, but expect the number to decrease due to mountain road closures.

From 7:30 a.m., Henri Roberts Drive was the only way to climb the mountain on the Gold Coast.

In an online announcement, Palm Beach and Currumbin State High confirmed that the sewage system is working. However, when heavy rain returns, the school “quickly becomes problematic”.

The school remains open despite some absent employees in NSW.

Yesterday around 40 percent of the students went home for lunch.

The police have since postponed the search for a missing woman in Tallebudgera until the water on Tallebudgera Creek Road subsides.

A flood guard for Gold Coast Rivers and Creeks remains.

The Hinze Dam is now 94.2 percent and the Little Nerang Dam has overflowed.

The streets have blocked the following streets due to flooding:

* Sandy Creek Road, Yatala

* Paradise Road, Willawong

* Birds Road, Maudsland

* Coburg Road, Canungra

* Clagiraba Road, Mount Nathan

* Tallebudgera connecting road, Tallebudgera

* Mudgeeraba Road, Mudgeeraba

* Somerset Drive, Mudgeeraba

* Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah

