advertisement

Whenever there is a local storm, networks send reporters (sometimes far too many reporters) to the streets to show what the conditions are. But this practice also requires some criticism, and for many of us it seems a bit silly to put reporters and cameramen in harsh (and possibly dangerous) conditions just because of some television pictures. The most recent debate came from a snowstorm in the Canadian province of Newfoundland (and much of the rest of Eastern Canada) involving meteorologist Chris Murphy from The Weather Network / CBC News Network (not to be confused with Canadian musician Chris Murphy from Sloan). We’re upset in the middle of a report from St. John’s, Newfoundland, about the power and politics of the CBCNN on Thursday:

, @ MurphTWN is hit by a gust of wind in St. Johns when an angry blizzard brings eastern Newfoundland to a standstill (it’s fine). Read the latest about the storm here: https://t.co/TzvbyqyXOJ pic.twitter.com/NV1MFHfws7

– Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 17, 2020

advertisement

This is one of the most amazing shots of a weather report you’ll see when Murphy is literally knocked over the 0:10 mark by the wind (which he mentioned later and which reached up to 120 kilometers or 75 mph). He continues: “I’m fine, the wind just blew me away.” So in the long run this didn’t seem too catastrophic. And as a reminder, here is his full report:

Check out @ MurphTWN’s full report on the local situation at St. John’s pic.twitter.com/L0NwopB7zC

– Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 17, 2020

In any case, it is good to hear that Murphy emerged from this okay, but this certainly contributes to the whole discussion of whether it is worth sending reporters and cameramen into extreme situations.

(Power and politics on Twitter)

advertisement