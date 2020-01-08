advertisement

Today, fire weather warnings have been issued across the state as parts of SA get warmer at 40 ° C.

Severe fire hazards are forecast for six districts, including Kangaroo Island and Yorke Peninsula.

Very high dangers were forecast for the metropolitan region of Adelaide, the eastern Eyre peninsula and the Flinders districts, while the rest of the South African region fell into the category of high dangers.

Fire hazards are predicted to subside in most districts over the weekend, although severity is fluctuating in some regions.

15 CFS firefighters are currently responding to a grass fire in the South Para Reservoir in Kersbrook.

The fire started at 5:50 a.m.

Across the state, winds from northeast to northwest will occur this morning at up to 40 km / h in higher areas and slopes, according to the Weather Bureau.

In the afternoons and evenings a gusty southwest change with wind speeds of up to 45 km / h moves through the west and south of SA, reaches Tarcoola and Clare and moves towards Mount Gambier around midnight.

There will also be lots of dust in the west in the afternoon and evening.

A change will be accompanied by cooler and wetter conditions and possible showers will develop in the south and west.

Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms can occur in the far west.

Hot conditions and north winds escalate the fire conditions on Thursday, with the fire risk for coastal areas increasing from “very high” to “severe”. Cool southern change arriving late in the day. Stay up to date with the latest observations, forecasts and warnings … https://t.co/R9WrORBXiI pic.twitter.com/uh7VioD3QF

– Meteorology Bureau, South Australia (@BOM_SA) January 8, 2020

Today Adelaide is expected to reach 40 ° C with a minimum of 22 ° C. The temperature drops to 23 ° C on Friday but increases during the week and reaches 33 ° C on Monday.

It reached 26.7C at 5.30 a.m.

On the Yorke Peninsula, Kadina is forecast for 42 ° C, while Kingscote on Kangaroo Island expects a peak of 35 ° C.

Clare will reach 40 ° C and Port Augusta will reach 44 ° C in the north.

Let’s look at the weather forecast for the week:

Thursday: 40 ° C, sunny

Friday: 23 ° C, rain

Saturday: 25 ° C, cloudy

Sunday: 31 ° C, sunny

Monday: 33 ° C, sunny

