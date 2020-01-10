advertisement

An Iranian surface-to-air missile is believed to have hit a passenger jet that killed 63 Canadians, striking the plane just minutes after landing in Tehran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government had “ample resources” pointing to a rocket crashing the plane killing all 176 people on board.

“In light of this new information it is now more important than ever that we know how such a tragedy could have happened,” he said. “The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers. I want an answer. It means closure, responsibility and justice. We will not rest until we reach it. “

He added, “We recognize that this could have been done by accident. But that makes it even more important to clarify what happened.”

International Airlines Flight 752 departed from Tehran airport Wednesday morning and crashed just minutes into the flight on the outskirts of the city. In total, 138 of the passengers were bound for Canada. The deceased include newcomers returning to Canada, students determined to start promising careers, young children, as well as academics and business professionals.

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes away. after taking off from the Iranian capital's main Airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of blazing debris and killing everyone on board.

Ebrahim Noroozi /

Associated Press

Trudeau held a news conference Thursday just after reports emerged that US intelligence officials had concluded that the collision was the result of a rocket attack. US satellites reportedly tracked the rocket launch, followed by an explosion a few minutes later.

Before Trudeau spoke, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed “someone could have made a mistake,” when asked about the cause of the collision. He said the plane was in a “rough neighborhood”.

Iran has so far rejected the explanation that a missile could be included. The country’s civil aviation authority has suggested a technical problem crashing the plane not yet four years old.

But Trudeau was clear on the evidence suggested otherwise.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our intelligence,” he said. “Evidence shows that the aircraft was hit by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may have been unintentional.”

It is too early to say which tools can ultimately be used depending on the final evaluation, final conclusion

Trudeau said Canada should have access to the site for a full investigation, to clarify exactly what happened.

“We have a lot to contribute and we have lost a lot in the loss of so many Canadian lives, so many families all over this country are sad. We will get involved,” he said. “We have already been engaged to the Ukrainians, who are part of the investigation team, and Iran has shown a willingness for Canada to be involved as well.”

On Thursday evening, the Transportation Security Board of Canada announced it was accepting an invitation from Iranian investigators to visit the site.

Asked if the plane could be seen as an act of war, Trudeau said: “It is too early to draw definitive conclusions like that, which is why we need a thorough and credible investigation.”

Relatives of the crew members of the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine January 8, 2020.

Valentyn Ogirenko /

Reuters

He also declined to back down on what action Canada could take in retaliation.

“I think it is too early to say which tools can ultimately be used depending on the final evaluation, the final outcome,” he said. “Our focus now is to provide immediate support to families, working with them to ensure that their loved ones’ bones are brought to Canada, if that is their wish.”

He said Canada would then “move forward for a full and thorough investigation so that we can see the next steps in the process of healing, accountability and justice.”

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif late Wednesday and urged access to the site and consular teams inside Iran.

Champagne said at an afternoon news conference that Zarif had demonstrated a willingness to allow Canadian officials in the country.

The plane crashed hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq in response to a drone strike last week against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Canadian troops were also on those U.S. bases, but the missiles caused no casualties.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) arrives for a press conference on January 9, 2020 in Ottawa, Canada. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada had intelligence from multiple sources indicating that a Ukrainian plane that crashed outside Tehran was mistakenly shot down by Iran.

Dave Chan / AFP

Champagne condemned those strikes during his call with the Iranian foreign minister, according to official reading.

Conservative MP James Bezan said they stand by the government in calling for Canada to have more access to the crash site.

“Everybody is looking for answers and we support the government’s efforts to make sure we have Canadians as part of the investigation,” he said.

But Bezan also called for Trudeau to do more and to list the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), a branch of the country’s military, as a terrorist organization. Soleimani was head of a corps division, the Quds Force, which is thought to be responsible for terrorist attacks overseas.

“We need to start talking more strongly about the consequences of killing Canadians,” he said.

A move that recognizes the IRGC as a terrorist organization passed parliament in 2018, but has not been fully implemented.

Canada has had no diplomatic relations with Iran since 2012, and the country’s embassy in Ottawa has since closed, leaving Trudeau without the ability to expel diplomats in protest.

Bezan said if the Iranians are no longer cooperative, the government should also pursue sanctions. Iran already faces many sanctions, especially from the United States, but Bezan said that with other allies it would be possible to increase pressure.

“There is more that needs to be explored and these are all things the Liberals need to consider at this time.”

Nelson Wiseman, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said Canada’s options for punishing Iran would be limited.

“Canada has no profit. Pressure what pressure can be applied?”

He said that even the Magnitsky Act, legislation which allows Canada to sanction individual members of a regime, will have limited impact here because it would be difficult to know who to sanction or what if any property they own in Canada.

rtumilty@postmedia.com

Twitter: @RyanTumilty

