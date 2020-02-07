advertisement

BARCELONA – Catalonia’s regional leader Quim Torra told Reuters on Friday he wants to agree a date for an independence referendum as part of talks with the Spanish government, arguing that the region’s path to secession is “irreversible”.

Catalonia has been a dominant topic in Spanish politics since the region briefly declared independence in October 2017 following a referendum deemed illegal by the courts, causing the country’s largest political crisis in decades.

Torra met on Thursday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who opposes any move towards independence but agreed to hold talks with Catalonian leaders to discuss the future of the wealthy northeast region.

“We will be independent,” Torra said in an interview at his 15th-century regional government palace in Barcelona. He would not discuss a target date but said he was confident the path to independence for Catalonia was “absolutely irreversible”. (Reporting by Joan Faus Editing by Ingrid Melander)

