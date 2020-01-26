advertisement

One of the most exciting Irish breakout acts at the moment is opening up viral fame, box drum decorum and why they will always be “silent with the music” …

Box drum etiquette – or the lack thereof – is admittedly a niche enough.

Still, it’s a very important concern. If, like this writer, you’ve ever landed at a festival campground and desperately tried to find a temporary source of consolation just for a clown and a box drum – acoustic guitar heroes are bad enough – then that’s hell of the next level. you will understand that you need some decency.

“You know, if you think strongly about it, you should probably write an article about it.”

Challenge, via Daniel ‘Lango’ Lang, Cajón Maestro for Dublin folk punks The scratch, graciously accepted.

“I’m very interested in box drum etiquette if it exists,” says Conor ‘Dock’ Dockery, the scratch guitarist. “We should register for festivals.”

For his part, Lang seems to be confused by the idea. He’s pretty smart with a box drum, you know? However, many who try without the necessary skill do not.

“I think it’s a misunderstanding that everyone can play a cajón,” he nods and comes over.

“It could be pretty annoying if a guy gets up and starts chopping on a cajón and you try to have a can with your buddy outside of your tent there. That would understandably annoy you.

“Maybe take a few hours before you start playing one and try to get a little into it. And maybe you won’t when you’re not there. Do you know what I mean?”

Dockery adds an exclamation mark:

“Or if you’re a fucking guitarist who literally never played drums … it won’t sound good.”

It’s all pretty cozy. If you caught The Scratch in full flight, chances are you got there. Risen from the ashes of the skillful metal outfit Red Enemy, The Scratch’s life began as a curiosity.

Perhaps you stumbled across them at a party in the background of a pub, or, as it has drawn viral attention, you were looking for leather in front of a bus stop against the backdrop of Donegal’s Rory Gallagher International Guitar Festival. They leave a strong first impression and offer a rough mix of folk, punk, metal and traditional Irish style, all with a knowing, lived charm.

Take a song like “Punisher”, which is named after the well-meaning but blissfully unconscious soul that you collide with in one night and claims that it has done everything in life. Come hell or flood, he’ll tell you all about it.

Clip about The Scratch

Simply put, it’s a belt, the details so vivid that you pray that somehow you didn’t inspire them yourself. ‘Punisher’ is also a good distillation of what the band is about. original and skillful musicality combined with a strong variety of unique Irish caustic jokes. If it feels authentic, it’s because Lang quickly writes down quotes and phrases he hears about the place and later turns them into music.

Jordan ‘Jordo’ O’Leary and Pete ‘Petes’ Keogh have picked up the pieces after Red Enemy, Lang, Dockery and bandmates and never intended this new venture to become a full time thing. A few years later, they sold venues in the capital such as The Button Factory and The Academy – the latter in just four days – but the beginnings were as modest as possible.

“We barely giggled and released nothing except for a video filmed in our kitchen,” recalls Dockery.

“It was by no means a solid band with any plans. We were just very busy at the time, that was the only thing we really wanted. We went to the Rory Gallagher Festival, we didn’t even have one.” Got a slot on it, we just thought ‘let’s go down and run around town or whatever’.

“It was the first set of the entire weekend – I think we’ll just go here, line up in front of the bus stop and see what happens. After this weekend, I ended up on Facebook and Twitter just a day or two later, I saw that a guy named Pedro Loaded shared a video of us on Facebook in which we played a tune that we called “Vico Road” that had about 100,000 hits.

“Then it went up by a few hundred thousand every night. It was just a strange thing and the first time that someone outside of our circle of friends saw what we were trying to do. The big takeaway was that it was incredibly motivating. It was like, ‘We I think that’s cool and now we’re experiencing some kind of viral video. None of us had experienced that before. It got everything going. “

Your friends at JOE recorded the video and helped get a million views.

“Then it got crazier,” says Dockery. “Whelan came up to us and offered us a free show in the main room. At that point, we felt … it didn’t make sense.”

And yet it feels like a rebirth that has gripped the nation.

Although Lang and Dockery politely oppose the suggestion that The Scratch is a traditional Irish outfit, they quickly recognize the impact The Gloaming and Lankum have had in recent years.

Long: “The greatest thing that we all noticed is how wide the market is. It is everyone, from teenagers to people in their fifties and sixties, who buy tickets and come to the show, which is great. That is different Thing we didn’t expect how much it would be accepted by all ages.

“I would bet that people like Lankum and The Mary Wallopers experience the same thing. It has something to do with it, it is just a resonance for the Irish community. It is not categorized into any age group that makes up the most music.”

Dockery: “We didn’t see it coming either. We just wanted to apologize 100% to The Scratch. It depends on the lyrics what we do and say on stage. We spent so many years doing that.” a really specific thing and losing a sense of who we are in relation to music. That was literally the only thing we wanted to do.

“I can only say that it has to be a coincidence that you have Junior Brother, The Mary Wallopers, Lankum, with us. I’m sure there are other bands and artists that are successful. I think it has to . ” Coincidence, but I think this level of honesty is based on where it comes from, probably in the story that was always popular when the right artist came by. “

Long: “Let’s not forget that Lankum has been around for a long time, just like Junior Brother. For some reason it has now regained popularity. Gloaming was definitely the first Irish band [of this style] to attract my attention. First of all it’s a pretty unconventional line-up when it comes to traditional music.

“Your attitude and the reason for the formation of this group, as well as the playback of the songs they make, opened my eyes to find out what is going on a lot more in our own country. They are another band that really has broken the walls of a target market. People of all ages are listening to The Gloaming. I feel like something has started. It definitely opened my eyes. “

Dockery: “We all heard The Gloaming before The Scratch started, and a lot of Damien Dempsey, Glen Hansard, Planxty, the Dubliners, the classics or whatever. Most of us discovered these bands and artists for the first time or only to recognize how good they were and how good they are.

“It ‘s probably a little early to say what it is, but I think about it a lot too. How many times have you seen it, even in recent years with hip hop in Ireland and any kind of new movement or Collection of artists who experience success in a region – that has always interested me.

“Something happens, I just don’t know what and I don’t know why, but it’s damn great, especially because it’s in Ireland. Only Lankum can do what Lankum does. Nobody else can and it is because of them there are.” Irish and they draw from their history and culture. It’s super exciting. “

Maybe just as pleasant on a personal level; An increase in popularity and the selling out of shows is getting nervous. “Are you still with the music?” Questions that arise when you transplant most of your adult life a little easier.

“I used to be afraid of that,” Lang nods.

“I play music outside of The Scratch all day anyway to make a living, and it’s been like this for a long time, but I’m afraid. ‘Oh, you’re still with the music, aren’t you? And what’s that? Band? Red Enemy? “While now it says,” Jesus, I saw The Scratch on the Pat Kenny Show the other day … “.

“They ask specific questions about the band that they now know about because they are now following it. It is different. They are not only aware of the fact that I ‘make the music’, they ‘I am aware of the band where I make the music. They are interested in what we do, which is nice. Ah, you actually know what’s going on!

“I think the reason why we did it, why The Scratch happened, and why we’ve done it in the past 15 or 16 years is that we just can’t help but do it,” he continues ,

“We all have a real love of music and creating music. That will never change, and it certainly has not changed since The Scratch started and how it was received. If no one has given an explanation, we will still do. “

“I know that sounds very clichéd, but we’re all around 30 and we’re still trying to write and hang out and create music. No matter what the result, we will never have a choice but to do it . “

The Whole Buzz is now available on Spotify and Apple Music

The Scratch will play The Academy, Dublin on Friday April 10th and the returning Sunstroke Festival in Punchestown, Meath on Sunday June 14th

