Remember, remember January 31, 2020.

A day to live in shame. Brexit Day.

Britain will officially leave the European Union on Friday at 11 p.m. after years of political turmoil, endless stance and parliamentary elections in December, during which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thoroughly beaten opposition rival Jeremy Corbyn to obtain a conservative majority.

The promise of Brexit is imminent.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was one of those who said goodbye to Great Britain and complained about the loss of an “old friend who went on an adventure”.

“Tonight, when the clock strikes 11 p.m., Great Britain will leave the European Union,” Varadkar said on Friday morning in a speech to the Institute for International and European Affairs in Dublin.

“We say goodbye to an old friend who is embarking on an adventure. We hope it will work for them. If not, there will always be a place for them at the table. I am ambitious about that future EU / British relationship, but I also think we see the dangers as realistic.

“We have to build a new relationship between the EU and the UK on a solid and honest basis. And that means a level playing field.”

Varadkar also highlighted the need for “common minimum standards” on labor rights, health and safety, the environment, animal welfare and state aid, and product and food standards.

“Today is a bittersweet day for all of us who believe in the idea of ​​Europe,” he continued.

“However, our sadness is alleviated by what we have seen in the past three years. Although Europe has been tested, it has not broken, but has come through stronger and more consistently than ever.

“Today we are grateful to the European Member States for their solidarity and support in the recent Brexit negotiations. This is proof of why small countries benefit from EU membership.”

Finally, the Taoiseach expressed its “deep regret” for Britain’s exit from the European Union, adding that it “absolutely” respected its decision.

“I am sure that Ireland and the EU in the broader sense will continue to have a lasting friendship with the UK, a real political, security and economic partnership.

“I am confident about the future of Ireland and the EU after Brexit,” continued Varadkar.

“I do not underestimate the challenges and risks, but I am convinced that together with our European partners we can create an ever closer, safer, more successful and more sustainable future for all of us.”

