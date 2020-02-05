advertisement

Rap legend on the west coast E-40 focuses only on positive vibrations. The hip-hop veteran showed up to announce a quick finale to a short-lived feud with another hometown hero Richie rich.

Key facts: On Wednesday, 40 and Rich hit Instagram to announce that they were on good terms with Richie after hours of digital feuds.

Key details: Call for Peace even garnered positive support in the 40-year comment section of a colleague from the Bay Area G-Eazy and Nick Cannon.

Wait, there is more: The short-lived dispute would have had ties to the Super Bowl LIV last Sunday.

Richie Rich drew attention to social media earlier this week after putting the E-40 on a “48 hour notice” for calling it a “snitch”. While some people were confused as to what started the beef, Internet detectives revealed that the back-and-forth backlash started after Richie Rich posted a photo of E-40 wearing Raiders gear. For an unconditional fan of the 49ers, E-40 offended the post of Richie Rich, who said: “My n *** has lit on me. Just for your information, Earl really loves me, we just hit our heads once in a while. . Richie Rich then revealed that he called E-40 on social media, and said that E-40 hung up after calling him “b * tch”. (VLAD TV)

Before you leave: The two 40s and Richie relied on their Instagram pages to fight.

