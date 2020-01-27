advertisement

Villagers, family and friends gathered in West Wemyss on Sunday morning to remember those who died while trying to save the community from disaster 79 years ago.

Peter Graham, who was only 15 at the time, and four men from a nearby pit, David Laing, George Storrar, Colin Smart, James Anderson, all put their lives on the line when they spotted a mine marine drifting towards the coast in January. 1941.

The five heroics attempted to recover the mine, but they were all killed when it exploded – although their selfless actions must have prevented another tragedy on the ground.

Indeed, the explosion was so violent that it blew up the windows of the orangery of Wemyss castle.

A granite sculpture was unveiled on the shore for the 70th anniversary to remember local heroes, and has been the focal point of the commemorations ever since.

Local councilor Ken Caldwell and Jacqueline Thomson, deacon of Wemyss and Buckhaven, gathered at the memorial for a short informal service before floral tributes were paid at 11 a.m.

The memorial, which was unveiled at the exact time 70 years after the tragedy, was inscribed with the words of the Greek philosopher Thucydides, which read as follows: “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory as well as danger. and yet, go out to meet him. “

Local man Jake Drummond was among those who saw him as a fitting tribute, adding, “We think that sums up exactly what these ordinary men did that day, which was an extraordinarily courageous thing to do.”

On January 23, 1941, shortly before 11 a.m., Mr. Storrar, a 38-year-old miner and special agent with the Fife police, was alerted to an object floating in the sea.

With the help of Mr. Smart, a 36-year-old Home Guard volunteer, they discovered that a marine mine had been dislodged from its moorings.

Despite the dangers to themselves, they decided to try to tie up the mine and, with the help of Mr. Anderson, 58, retired miner Mr. Laing and 15, Mr. Graham, attempted to secure the semi-submerged sea mine.

However, the explosion shook the village, three men died instantly and the other two also died from their injuries.

The men are all buried in the cemetery of the village church in Saint-Adrien.

