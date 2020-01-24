advertisement

About us:

Hi guys! Welcome to our travel and murder blog. You may be wondering how two millennials found the courage to jump out of this corporate hamster wheel, cash out our savings and buy a murder van. Believe me, it was not an easy decision.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let me tell you a little bit about myself and my boyfriend, Kevin. I was about twenty times quite typical when we met two years ago. You could say that I was somewhat impressionable, even a little vulnerable. I did not have the greatest childhood. Anyway, everything changed when I met Kev. Sure, some of my girlfriends didn’t get the best vibes from him, but Kevin showed me that they were never my real friends and that I was better off without them. Since then, it’s essentially us against the world!

Kevin has an uneven record (totally unfair, BTW), and has had several different jobs, but advertising is a revolving door, you know? Meanwhile, I worked in a startup. It was a great job with incredible benefits, but at meetings, I dreamed of hitting the road and instagramming all the natural beauty of this country. Then I would think of all the times Kevin has told me that society is conspiring against us and that we have only one another and that we must punish humanity for their sins. As you can see, Kevin does nothing halfway!

Finally, with enough money saved, we decided to take the plunge and embrace this #MurderVanLife! We sold everything we could, bought a pickup truck, and turned it into a fully functional little murderer house on wheels. It even has a reading corner – so comfortable. Follow our blog to learn all about our adventures and our murders.

Denver, Colorado

We had a blast wandering around the city, trying a bunch of great local microbreweries and getting lost in the Tattered Cover bookstore. I wanted to take a quick hike on Mt. Falcon, but Kevin was impatient enough to start murdering. Finally, we found this guy named James who matched the bill perfectly! After killing him, we cleaned up the van and got out of town faster, just in case. Kevin says that we will be able to work at a more relaxed pace once we are in the wild.

Moab, Utah

Nothing could have prepared me for the beauty of Arches National Park, not even the thousands of photos I looked at while we were driving in the Rockies. We refueled with a hearty breakfast prepared by yours really on the small hot plate of our van. While we were hiking, we met this beautiful student named Elle and abandoned her on our way out of town. If you’re interested in adopting #MurderVanLife yourself, I can’t recommend Utah enough! There are miles of open desert just off Route 70.

Jackson, Wyoming

Who is four inches tall and has paddled on the Snake River? THESE GUYS! Who has no thumb and who is currently drifting towards the Pacific? Our rafting guide, Matthew!

Banff, Alberta

I’m telling you, a bright blue glacial lake nestled among the mountains is unlike anything you’ve imagined. This really nice couple named David and Marie helped us make our very first bear bag to keep our food away from hungry wildlife. We hope that these bears will find David and Marie before the gendarmes!

Seattle, Washington

Real talk, guys. Living together in tight spaces can be difficult. I know blogs like this sometimes make #MurderVanLife seem idyllic, but to be honest there are challenges. Sometimes I want to chat, but Kevin just wants to look at all of our victims’ driver’s licenses for hours. Lately, he was really mad because he discovered that I published on each of our stops. He doesn’t always get the amount of work it takes to travel and murder a personal brand. He thinks the feds are getting closer. There is no return to Canada, so we will try to return it to Mexico. Kevin says that if we go down, it will be in a burst of glory. I have always admired how passionate, attentive and present he is.

