advertisement

Look at the state of us.

At the end of the opening week of the election campaign for next month’s general election, JOE will launch its brand new state-of-the-art: Election 2020 policy podcast.

Under the moderation of Dion Fanning and with JOE politician Ellen Coyne and columnist Carl Kinsella, the show will take an exciting look at a choice that takes place at a rapid pace and in which the stories and scandals dominate the headlines every hour.

The weekly show, available in both audio-only and video formats, will address the most difficult and trivial problems that will arise in the next three weeks.

advertisement

The first episode starts today (January 17) and shows how JOE politicians are discussing Fine Gael’s campaign in the shadow of a homeless crisis, whether the Paddy Holohan scandal triggered Sinn Féin and whether the Greens triggered the Green Wave after election day can transform into something significant.

Among these difficult topics, there is plenty of time for misplaced and unusable sports metaphors, for dreams of Micheál Martin’s pants falling on live television and for the analysis by Leo Varadkar: the activist.

You are watching or listening to Episode 1 below. And subscribe here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfOWM4VBA-U (/ embed)

Don’t forget to subscribe to State of Us: Election 2020 on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

advertisement