Steve Pond, editor of TheWrap Awards, offers his selection for this year’s Oscar nominees in all 24 categories.

best picture

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

If the number of nominees increases to nine:

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best director

Pedro Almodóvar, “Pain and Glory”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bomb”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bomb”

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best adapted script

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“The Two Popes”

Best original screenplay

“Knife out”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best camera

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best film cut

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best original score

“Joker”

“Little woman”

“Marriage story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best original song

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”

“Spirit” by “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” by “Harriet”

“Wild Rose” “Glasgow”

Best costume design

“Dolemite is my name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Little woman”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Best production design

“The Irishman”

“Little woman”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Rocket Man”

Best sound editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best sound mix

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Rocket Man”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best international feature film

“Corpus Christi” “Les Miserables” “Parasite” “Pain and fame”

Best animated feature

“Frozen II” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I Lost My Body” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4”

Best documentary

“American factory”

“Apollo 11”

“The cave”

“For Sama”

“Honey Country”

Best animated short film

“Dcera (daughter)” “Kitbull” “Mind My Mind” “The Physics of Sorrow” “Sister”

Best live action short

“Little Hands” “Miller & Son” “Nefta Football Club” “The neighboring window” “Refugee”

Best documentary short film

“Fire in paradise” “Ghosts of Sugar Land” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” “Run Walk Cha Cha Cha” “St. Louis Superman”

