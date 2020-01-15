advertisement

In a sad yet predictable turn for Japanese whiskey lovers, three more whiskeys from the Japanese distilleries’ in-demand inventory will finally disappear from the shelves after falling victim to their own popularity.

The news that Japanese whiskeys are completely sold out has become commonplace over the years. The booming popularity of Japanese whiskey around the world has meant that small rural distilleries have been unable to keep up with their commitment. The most famous accident happened in late 2018 when Hibiki’s incredibly popular 17-year-old took the same route as the distillery’s 12-year-old.

The latter was discontinued in 2015 after the demand for the brand’s cheapest whiskey at the time became so great that it was impossible for the distillery to continue producing it while maintaining the quality that made it so popular.

All Hibiki whiskeys are made from various blends from Suntory’s single malt distilleries Hakushu, Yamazaki and Chita. Both the 12-year-old and the 17-year-old from Hibiki have received considerable recognition over the past decade for their incredibly smooth, light and elegant taste profiles, and when the 12-year-old from Hibiki left the store in 2015, he was now drunk Hibiki 17-year-old became the brand’s most affordable whiskey, despite retailing between $ 200 and $ 300 for a bottle.

In response, Suntory, the parent company of all these distilleries, had to sell Hibiki Harmony as the brand’s most accessible and affordable product. Hibiki Harmony was specially developed for the needs of normal Hibiki drinkers without unduly stressing the distiller’s production capacity. Suntory also had to take a similar approach for the Yamazaki and Hakushu brands.

On a larger scale, Suntory had to resort to the creation of Ao – a blended whiskey made from single malts from around the world – to relieve the local whiskey manufacturers.

Japan’s whiskey scene has seen a more intense boom than that of other countries in recent years, and distilleries like Suntory have compensated for this. According to the brand’s PR department, they have had to spend more than $ 200 million on modernizing their facilities in recent years to keep up with demand.

The trend clearly also affects Japan’s smaller distilleries. While Suntory suffered the biggest losses, Fuji-Sanroku Tarajuku Genshu, made by the beverage giant Kirin, has also left the stores. Taketsuru Pure Malt 17, 21 and 25 year old whiskeys from the renowned Nikka distillery are no longer produced. Nikka’s reason was, of course, that they simply don’t have enough age-listed whiskey to meet demand.

Overall, sales of Japanese whiskey increased by almost 50% between 2011 and 2017, with the price for aged versions such as Hibiki and Yamakazi 12 Year Old keeping up.

