Dr. Daisy Owomugasho suggests that sustainable development goals be localized for the benefit of the population (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – The regional director of the Hunger project, Daisy Owomugasho, noted that the only way to realize the initiative of civil society is to locate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She made the remarks during a workshop on the Movement Community Led Development (MCDL) Uganda at the Piato Restaurant in Kampala.

Dr. Owomugasho revealed that the chapters of the MCLD are already integrated in some East African countries such as Rwanda, Kenya and Ethiopia.

According to Dr. Owomugasho, globally, the power and potential of CDL is changing lives everywhere because communities know better than anyone.

“It provides processes that allow communities to recognize and leverage their assets and take action to achieve lasting change and sometimes self-sufficiency and also resilience by ensuring that the elements are in place and well managed, “she said.

She added that power belongs to the global community, because local communities find new ways to decide and do things for themselves.

Dr. Owomugasho said that the ultimate power belongs and resides within the community as a whole and should be given to them.

“How can we empower those who are supposed to benefit from progress?” She asked.

She urged civil societies to have shared visions of the CDL so that the chapter can plan together to realize their vision.

“The movement must mobilize resources, create synergies with existing solidarity networks and agree on so many aspects for a common CLD program.

In her remarks, the head of programs at the Uganda National NGO Forum (UNNFO), Sophie Kange, said that the movement is an empowerment for communities to commit to the agenda.

She observed that it is essential to provide the citizen with relevant information for CLD to prosper.

“It is important to provide spaces for citizens to interact with leaders. CSOs should serve as a link for citizens at all levels of government decision-making structures, amplifying their voices and mobilizing them,” said Kange .

“For CLD to succeed, it must be inclusive because it is the only person we will live without leaving anyone behind,” she added.

Ms. Kange said that there is a need to involve local governments while achieving the CLD.

“Civil societies must work with local governments because it is the driving force behind the implementation of all programs. You cannot have successful programs unless local governments are empowered. She pointed out.

She said the movement should know that there will always be a fusion between politics and political advocacy.

“Therefore, it is important that political structures such as the Presidential Budget Advisory Committee, NRM Concuss and the Budget Committee in Parliament are reached to adopt the MCLD agenda,” said Kange.

Senior Planner of the National Planning Authority (APN) – Strategic Planning Vincent Oprimu welcomed the participants to contribute to the National Development Plan III which will be concluded in May 2020.

He noted that the theme on community mobilization and mentality change requires technical input from CSOs to share their experiences on CLD approaches that have worked.

“The MCLD-U needs to engage young people in the NDPIII debate to express their views using the UYONET structures,” he said.

A number of organizations have volunteered to serve on the Interim Steering Committee to serve and provide technical advice to the MCLD-U chapter.

The MCLD-U section has a committee of 12 members.

