Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher has targeted another long undefeated streak as the best way to respond to their loss at Arbroath.

One of the stories of the season is how the Tangerines reacted so positively to the blows they suffered against the Queen of the South in October.

After this beating 4-0 at Palmerston, the players of Robbie Neilson held an impromptu meeting in the outdoor locker room and promised themselves that they would react in the right way.

United certainly responded in style, remaining unbeaten in the league for 13 league games – winning 11 of them – until the 1-0 home loss to the Lichties.

Saturday’s setback, which was decided by Craig Wighton’s 26th-minute goal, also marked the end of their undefeated league record at Tannadice this season.

Now Butcher wants to bounce number two.

The Englishman said: “There is no need to panic about our situation.

“We are where we are because we are the best team in the league. We deserved it.

“We are the only team in the division to have a real winning streak and we have to start again now.

“The last time we lost (in the Championship) was against Queen of the South and from there we continued our race.

“We talked about it in the locker room at that time, how we have to dust off and go.

“We have to put this game to bed and look to the future.

“You don’t get a bad side overnight.

“The last thing we have to do is go against each other. We must stay together as a group and move forward. “

With an 18-point lead at the top of the table before the game, which only shrank an hour before tea time, some people think United think the job is done.

However, Butcher said, “I was asked about complacency, but there is none of that in our locker room.

“We lost a game and now we have to be better.

“You are going to have blips for a season and lose games. We had a blip and now this is how we react.

“Our next game is against Alloa and we had a disappointing result there the last time. We know that by going back, we have to be much better. “

