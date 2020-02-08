advertisement

While elections are underway for the general elections, journalists and the media travel across the country to get an idea of ​​what is going on in the various constituencies.

Voter turnout appears to be constant, confirming that Saturday is okay to vote – but one story, in particular, captured the political landscape on election day. According to a report by Radio Kerry and subsequently taken up by the national media, a woman was thrown from a polling station in Kilgarvan, Kerry.

Woman disguised as celery ejected from Kerry’s polling station https://t.co/wx2LeOVi4J

– Richard Chambers (@newschambers) February 8, 2020

advertisement

Of course, it’s strange.

But wait, there is more. The woman, who has yet to be named, was dressed in a celery suit and was there to accost Danny Healy-Rae and other members of the Healy-Rae family. It is understood that the woman was there to protest Danny Healy-Rae’s comments on veganism.

I don’t know what it says from my relationship with Twitter that the number of times I have been asked for a statement on this subject is necessary, but: No, I was not the woman in a polling station Kerry haranguing Danny Healy-Rae while dressed in a celery stick

– Ciaraíoch (@Ciaraioch) February 8, 2020

A talking celery stalked Danny Healy Rae at the Kilgarvan polling station this morning and a surgeon fished an alliance in a ballot box in a Rathgar polling station, with a car antenna! With #StormCiara on the way, # GeneralElection2020 already serves the excitement

– Dr. Mary McAuliffe (@ MaryMcAuliffe4) February 8, 2020

So far, however, no one has photographic evidence of what is going on, nor any video evidence of the incident. So we are now launching a public appeal to anyone in Kilgarvan who was there and who saw this happen.

If you have a video, if you have a photo, we’d love to see it. You can tweet it, send us a message on Facebook or send it to us by email.

We need evidence because come on, everyone wants to see it too. Kilgarvan, the eyes of the nation have turned to you. Get us this photographic proof of a woman in a celery costume standing next to Danny Healy-Rae.

Ireland needs it.

.

advertisement