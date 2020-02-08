advertisement

The following motorists have recently been convicted by the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court for the following driving offenses:

Rashid Amin, 33, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his license approved with six driving penalty points without insurance or a valid permit on Browning Street, Sunny Hill, November 28.

George Barnes, 22, of Beowulf Covert, Stretton, Burton, was fined £ 150 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and had his license approved with six penalty points for speeding at 59 mph within 30 mph on the M1 at Duckmanton on November 24.

Laurrianne Bartlett, 22, of Windsor Close, Newhall, was fined £ 120 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 32 and had her driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance or a valid license at Windsor Close, Newhall, December 6.

Nigel Amos, 45, of Trent Lane, Kings Newton, fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, victim surcharge of £ 66 and was disqualified from driving for six months for speeding at 81 mph at a limit of 50 mph at Raynesway, Alvaston, on September 6.

Sean Annakin, 28, of Regent Street, Long Eaton, was fined £ 381 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 38 and was prevented from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a MOT certificate valid on the A50 at Chellaston, on October 16.

Don’t stop for the police

Joseph Cleary, 31, of Conway Street, Long Eaton, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and was excluded from driving for six months for driving without valid insurance or license and failure to stop for a police officer on Beaconsfield Street, Long Eaton, October 29.

Neil Caldicott, 62, of Lime Crescent, Belper, was fined £ 440 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim supplement of £ 44 and was disqualified from driving for six months for speeding at 45 mph within 30 mph at Heanor Road, Heanor, July 14.

Dean Hutchinson, 37, of Nottingham Road, Ripley, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and was prevented from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance at Enterprise Way, Langley Mill, in September. 30.

Muddasar Rehman, 31, of Silver Hill Road, Derby, was fined £ 230 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and was prevented from driving for six months for driving without insurance at Osmaston Park Road, Derby, October 4.

Lee Dethick, 29, of Birdcage Walk, Mackworth, was fined £ 100 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 30 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving with a cell phone in Stafford Street, Derby, May 29.

Connor Hunt, 23, of Eaton Avenue, Ilkeston, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Megaloughton Lane, Spondon, in June. 23.

No license or insurance

Mark Wright, 39, of Dovedale Circle, Cotmanhay, was fined £ 400 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 40 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance or a valid permit at Awsworth Road, Ilkeston, August 27.

James Underwood, 31, of Cricklewood Road, Mackworth, was fined £ 110 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 30 and his license was approved with three penalty points for exceeding speed at 57 mph within a limit of 50 mph at Raynesway, Alvaston, April 4.

Donald Yerima, 19, of Swallowdale Road, Derby, was fined £ 255 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and his visa was approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Wagtail Close, Derby, in July. 21.

Philip Caudwell, 33, of Claramount Road, Heanor, was fined £ 100 and ordered to pay costs of £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and his visa was approved with three penalty points for driving without a valid MOT license or certificate on Stainsby Avenue, Heanor, November 27.

Jamal Chambers, 29, of Franchise Street, Derby, was fined £ 120 and fined £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 32 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby, October 2.

Jonathan Collins, 19, of Horninglow Road North, Burton, was fined £ 40 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and had his driver’s license approved with three penalty points for driving without a valid license in Derwent Street, Derby, October 3.

Brandon Kerry, 19, of Provident Street, Derby, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his license approved with eight penalty points for driving without insurance or permit valid on Normanton Road, Derby, November 6.

Six penalty points

Ruchi Dhamrait, 27, of Phildock Wood Road, Derby, was fined £ 530 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 53 and his visa was approved with six penalty points for excess speed at 55 mph within a limit of 30 mph at London Road, Derby, on October 9.

Rachael Cooper, 30, of Glasgow Close, Church Gresley, was fined £ 380 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 38 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote, July 15.

Thomas Gillespie, 19, of Derby Road, Sandiacre, was fined £ 276 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 32 and his visa was approved with six penalty points for overdelivery. speed at 60 mph within 30 mph at Derby Road, Sandiacre, November 2.

Joanne Jackson, 43, of Repton Road, Willington, was fined £ 138 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 32 and had her driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Meadow Lane, Long Eaton, October 3.

Craig Morgan, 31, of Harrier Way, Derby, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Osmaston Park Road, Derby, October 20.

Mohammed Naveed, 30, of Dairy House Road, Normanton, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Normanton Road, Normanton, October 5.

Mark Williamson, 34, of Hampstead Drive, Mackworth, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and had his driver’s license approved with six penalty points for driving without insurance at Stockbrook Street, Derby, in October. 28.

Disqualified from driving

Paul Gilman, 44, of Tower Street, Allenton, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and was prevented from driving for six months for driving without insurance at Osmaston Road, Derby, October 23. .

Joe Kirby, 25, of Kintyre Drive, Sinfin, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and was prevented from driving for six months for driving without insurance at Elton Road, Derby, October 27. .

Carol Shipley, 37, of Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes, was fined £ 660 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 66 and was prevented from driving for six months for driving without insurance or a valid permit at Stainier Way, Derby, on October 23.

George Whitehouse, 19, of Churchfields Farm, Brailsford, was fined £ 235 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 35 and was prevented from driving for one month for driving without insurance at Intakes Lane, Turnditch, May 10. .

Shelby Harbinson, 24, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston, was fined £ 300 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim surcharge of £ 32 and was disqualified from driving for six months for unskilled driving and uninsured at Oakwell Drive, Ilkeston, November 30.

Filip Stawikowski, 33, of Cathedral View, Derby, received a 12 month community order and was fined £ 40 and ordered to pay £ 85, a victim fine surcharge of £ 90 and was prevented from drive for 12 months for driving without license or insurance at Rutland Street, Derby on December 15.

