advertisement

Last week we looked at the variety of midfield options Mick McCarthy has available for the upcoming play-off against Slovakia. Despite our problems in midfield throughout the season, there doesn’t seem to be a lack of competition for places.

The same applies to the front points. By striker we mean both strikers and players who can play far. Many players fall into both categories.

Depending on how many players play Mick McCarthy in his last squad, there are probably eight to ten such squad positions available. We looked at the prospects of all the players screaming to make the cut and how likely they are to form the squad.

advertisement

It is certainly interesting to read.

Ireland forward options for Slovakia

David McGoldrick – Sheffield United

If you were just looking at David McGoldrick’s raw data, you wouldn’t be too impressed. He has two assists to his name in the Premier League this season and has yet to find the back of the net.

However, as the supporters of Ireland and Sheffield United know, much of what he brings to a team cannot be seen on paper. The fact that Blades fans continue to rave about the player despite missing goals speaks for itself.

McGoldrick was arguably Ireland’s best player this season and it is almost certain that he will start in Bratislava.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: almost certain that it starts.

Shane Long – Southampton

Shane Long, who was left out of McCarthy’s last two squads, has certainly plunged himself back into the fight for this team. The native Tipperary was a key player for Southampton during his recent resurgence and acted as the perfect slide for Danny Ings.

The Irish coach has announced that he is in constant contact with the player, which along with his upswing in shape would indicate that a recall is planned.

Perspectives for Slovakia game: nailed to the squad. Possible starter, probably an impact sub.

Robbie Brady – Burnley

Robbie Brady has not had the effect he would have wished for in a green jersey in the past 12 months. He looked like he was going to be Ireland’s talisman and has become a somewhat forgotten man under Mick McCarthy.

Much of it is due to injuries. At the end of the campaign, he had a few short opportunities, but he looked a little inappropriate.

Brady was a part-player at Burnley this season. Still, it would be a surprise if he were left out for the play-offs.

Prospects for Slovakia game: Probably make the squad

Aaron Connolly – Brighton and Hove Albion

The goals may not have reached the pace we hoped for after the game against Spurs, but Aaron Connolly was impressive nonetheless. He is a real threat to opposing defenders and has an amazing ability to draw a foul. That could be invaluable for a team that values ​​standard situations so highly.

Given that Mick McCarthy is keen to regularly play what Connolly did in the Premier League, the Galway man has to be a squad ban.

His ability to play both in the middle and in the width should make a big difference. Depending on the system, Ireland could start.

Perspectives for the game in Slovakia: As a substitute for the squad, he could compete against Slovakia.

Michael Obafemi – Southampton

Michael Obafemi was also involved in the Southampton Renaissance. He wasn’t as constant on the team as Long, but was impressed when he got the chance. His goal against Chelsea was certainly a timely reminder of the quality he has.

The turn ✨

The goal 🎯

The celebration 🤣

Southampton teenager Michael Obafemi scored his second Premier League goal yesterday over Chelsea. 👏pic.twitter.com / 0QzqOsITj1

– Goal (@Target) December 27, 2019

Mick McCarthy has indicated that he will be keeping an eye on Obafemi in the coming weeks and informs the FAI website:

I let Michael see several times, but this was the first time I saw him live and I liked what I saw.

He got on well with Danny Ings, got behind the Spurs defense, and although he didn’t have that many shots himself, he was a constant nuisance to the opposition.

From today’s perspective, there seems to be a place in the squad that he has to lose.

Perspectives for the Slovakian game: He currently has one hand on one spot in the squad.

Troy Parrott – Spurs

It’s fair to say that things haven’t been going the way Parrott has since Jose Mourinho’s appointment. We weren’t optimistic about his prospects under the Portuguese coach, but it was somehow worse than we imagined.

It seems that he has forgotten that the Dubliner even exists.

If Parrott cannot find a loan base in the coming days and can then dissolve it in the championship, he seems to have been cut off from the other competitors.

Prospects for the Slovakian game: It is unlikely that it will join the squad.

Adam Idah – Norwich City

It may have looked like Idah had been in the squad after his FA Cup hat trick, but his lack of playing time in the intervening weeks seems to have dampened those hopes. He is now outside of Norwich’s squad again.

He was associated with a loan move, something he would likely need to find his way into the dispute.

Outlook for the game in Slovakia: It is unlikely that it will join the squad.

Scott Hogan – Birmingham City (loaned from Aston Villa)

Subject to a remarkable upswing in form after moving to Birmingham City, it seems difficult to convincingly justify Hogan’s joining the squad. He had no effect during his time in Stoke City and looks completely inappropriate.

Nevertheless, McCarthy has a penchant for the former Brentford man. The player himself admitted last year that he didn’t deserve to be close to the squad, but the Irish coach chose him anyway.

With the other options now available, its inclusion seems unlikely.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: It shouldn’t be in the squad, but we wouldn’t rule it out completely.

James Collins – Luton City

Collins started in both Georgia and Switzerland, but couldn’t do much on either occasion. It wasn’t all his fault, of course, but it wouldn’t raise much confidence that he could get anything out of Slovakia.

His club form has also slowed down somewhat after a strong start to the season (he has only scored one goal in open play since November), suggesting that he may have missed the pecking order at international level.

Shane Long’s revival is unlikely to have done him a favor in this regard.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: A borderline case that he is likely to miss at the moment.

James McClean – Stoke City

After being very weak in 2019, James McClean has seen a major club-level boom since Michael O’Neill’s appointment to Stoke City. He has played very well lately and has shown the form that would justify his place in the Irish team.

McClean has played every minute of the campaign so far and you wouldn’t expect that to change against Slovakia. He is a McCarthy favorite and is likely to be used on the left side of a Front Three / Midfield Five.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Due to the previous selection in the campaign, McClean is a guaranteed starter.

Callum Robinson – West Brom (loaned by Sheffield United)

It will be interesting to see how Callum Robinson is doing in the coming weeks. He had felt a little unpopular with Sheffield United lately, but the move to West Brom was supposed to give him a constant playing time at a club struggling to move up from the championship.

At best, he has the potential to be a key player for Ireland. Unfortunately, he didn’t really show that in this campaign.

Much of it has to do with the position he played, with Robinson operating almost exclusively from the right wing. He has lost his place in the last few games but will want to put himself back in the mix with some strong performances at club level.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: clear management team, no chance to start.

Sean Maguire – Preston North End

After scoring his first goal in Ireland in the friendly against New Zealand, Maguire hopes to make an impact on a much larger stage in March. His goals have dried up a bit at club level, but he remains an important player for Preston.

He’ll be in the squad, but probably behind a few of his Premier League compatriots in the pecking order.

Outlook for the game in Slovakia: nailed to the squad, no start likely.

Callum O’Dowda – Bristol City

Callum O’Dowda has been unable to compete in the past 12 months. A contract interruption slowed his progress in Bristol City and he has not been able to establish himself on the team since signing a new contract, which was rather miserable in form.

This should affect his international outlook, as the winger cannot be included in the matchday match against Denmark in November.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Probably missed the squad.

Paddy Madden – Fleetwood Town

Paddy Madden is the Irishman with the highest score in the three best divisions of English football. The 29-year-old wasn’t really on the radar under Mick McCarthy yet, but since the Irish coach had little hesitation in selecting top division players, he must at least be considered.

With 13 goals and two assists, there is certainly no smell, even if it is unlikely due to his age that he will make his international appearance in March. Another strong run in the coming weeks could make it a more realistic option.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Very little chance of forming the squad.

Ronan Curtis – Portsmouth

September 10, 2019; Ronan Curtis of the Republic of Ireland during the 3rd international friendly match between the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

Mick McCarthy has checked Curtis by name in the scouting report on the FAI website, and it’s not hard to understand why. The Portsmouth striker was named League One player in November and December, which means he is in good shape right now.

With his eleven goals, he is the second strongest striker in Ireland. However, Curtis is six years younger than Madden and spends most of his time on the left wing. He is more important than McCarthy.

He missed the last time, but he is sure to be there with one shot.

Prospects for the Slovak game: Could be in the squad, but probably depends on how many players there are.

Kieran Sadlier – Doncaster Rovers

Sad is another player who regularly goes online in the first division and has scored ten goals in the season so far. He also has four templates for his name.

But to make his international debut and familiarize himself with Curtis McCarthy, it looks as if this was probably a little early for the former Cork City man.

Prospects for the Slovakian game: It is unlikely that it will join the squad.

Alan Judge – City of Ipswich

Judge was a fixture in Mick McCarthy’s squad, but it seems difficult to justify his participation in the Slovak game. It has been outperformed by a number of other players in the same league, while some younger players have also come to the fore in the Premier League.

While he admittedly goes a little deeper, the fact that he only has one ligator among Sadlier and Curtis’ ten and eleven should count for something.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: A McCarthy favorite, but it would be difficult to justify joining the squad. He’ll probably miss it.

Will Keane – City of Ipswich

This would be a huge bolter, but he has been mentioned by Mick McCarthy in the past few days. Keane has sorted out his Irish passport and is entitled to choose. He recently returned from an injury and is the type of striker Mick McCathy likes to have on his team.

Nevertheless, his selection should not go down well with Irish fans. He was also surpassed by people like Curtis and Sadlier, which made him a non-starter.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: it is very unlikely that it will join the squad.

Summary

There are a number of players that are guaranteed to be included. David McGoldrick, James McClean, Aaron Connolly, Shane Long and Sean Maguire, and Callum Robinson Everyone looks nailed. You can probably include Robbie Brady on this list, despite its relative lack of playing time.

From here it depends on how many striker options are included in the squad. There will probably be at least eight, which means that there is still space available.

At the moment it looks like this is going to work Michael Obafemi, The Southampton striker was in great shape, offering something different from the other players mentioned above.

It will be difficult here. Ten strikers were added to the squad for the New Zealand and Denmark games, but there was a 28-man list. Since it is a play-off and not friendlies, a 26-player final squad would likely be the largest McCarthy would choose.

If there is only one place left, Ronan Curtis seems to be the favorite as he is able to play a broad and strong form.

SEE ALSO: Liverpool have decided against James McCarthy’s signing despite notable negotiation goals

advertisement