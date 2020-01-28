advertisement

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently spoke at a reception (PHOTO / File).

NAIROBI – The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, stressed the government’s commitment to support the development of technical institutions, saying that the country’s future lies in technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The President stressed that TVET will equip young people with the skills they need to use their divine hands and talents to gain gainful employment in an increasingly competitive work environment.

“It was the dream of our founders. We lost it somewhere when we all came and started to believe that the future was for everyone to have a degree.

“But the truth is that most of the jobs available to our people are made up of the talents they have. That is why we have focused on TVET to give our employees the skills to meet the employment needs of the 21st century. This is where we need to invest, ”said the president.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at State House, Nairobi, when he witnessed the handing over of a title to the 70 acres of land occupied by the Institute of Science and Technology of Kiambu (KIST) to the National Treasury by KIST Foundation Board.

The delivery of the land ownership document to the Treasury follows an agreement reached during President Kenyatta’s state visit to Germany in April 2016, where he obtained financial support from the German government for a mechatronic project to be established at KIST .

“As you know, during my state visit to Germany, one of the areas I asked them to support was our TVET program – a program that I thought was very critical and important.

“As a result, they agreed to donate money to help us develop KIST. However, also because of this and since it was government funding, it was necessary that the land in which they invest was owned by the government of Kenya, “said the president.

A mixed financial facility of 20 million euros was agreed for KIST, the Thika Technical Training Institute and the Nairobi Institute of Technology during the President’s state visit to Germany in April 2016.

The visit also made it possible to finance 27.5 million euros for the creation of businesses and 12 million euros for the creation of a center of excellence in Kenya as well as 7 million euros for the sponsorship of the ‘TVET and € 3 million for technical cooperation.

The Head of State expressed his optimism with the transfer of land to the National Treasury, the accelerated implementation of the mechatronics project at KIST.

The President assured that he was ready to work with the management of TVET institutions to ensure that they succeed in their mandate of preparing young people to be competitive in the global job market.

“We cannot do this without giving them the necessary foundations and providing them with the necessary tools through education so that they can really be the best they can and equip them with the skills that will be needed to find a gainful employment as the 21st Century approaches, ”he said.

Kimani Mathu, Chairman of the Board of the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology, thanked President Kenyatta for his leadership role in supporting TVET.

Mr. Mathu assured the President that his board of directors would continue to protect and preserve the assets of the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology for posterity.

The head of the civil service Joseph Kinyua, the attorney general Paul Kihara and the secretaries of cabinet UKur Yatani (National Treasury) and Farida Karoney (Lands) were present at the meeting among other senior officials.

