Shortly after reports surfaced that Jerry Herman, Broadway composer of hits like “Hello, Dolly!” And “La Cage aux Folles,” died of lung complications on Thursday, stars on stage and screen flocked to Twitter for beautiful memories to share.

“How sad, Jerry Herman died, of course he made it for Christmas and left us the next day !! He was always so enthusiastic and encouraging and gave us, among other things, the wonderful show Hello Dolly !! RIP Jerry Dearest, ”tweeted actress Bernadette Peters.

Harvey Fierstein, an actor and playwright known for “Mrs. Doubtfire and Independence Day commented on his 40-year-old friend.

“Jerry Herman lost his tough fight last night and we lost one of the big ones. As a co-worker and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr. Herman. Bravo! Fierstein tweeted.

Lea Salonga, the award-winning Tony singer known for appearances in “Miss Saigon” and “Mulan” tweeted: “Quiet in peace, Jerry Herman.”

“God bless you Jerry Herman … Lucky enough to play in your Dear World … so long, honey,” tweeted British actress Rebecca Lock.

John Barrowman, a stage and film actor known for “Arrow”, “Torchwood” and “Zero Dark Thirty”, tweeted: “I had the great pleasure of working with Jerry Herman on some projects … Thank you very much, Jerry, for having him my musical life has been so much richer. “Life is worth nothing until you can say, hey world, I am what I am.”

Herman was one of the last Broadway composers in the tradition of Rodgers & Hammerstein, who relied on sumptuous melodies and optimistic, up-to-date texts that can be found in songs such as “The Best of Times”, “Tap Your Troubles Away” and “We Brauche” a little Christmas ”and“ Before the parade passes. “

In his long career, Herman won four Tony Awards, including an award for his life’s work in 2009. He received awards for his score for “Hello, Dolly!” In 1964 and for “La Cage aux Folles!” In 1984 and another as Producer of Bette Midler’s re-launch of “Hello, Dolly!” In 2017.

Jerry Herman lost his tough fight last night and we lost one of the greats. As a co-worker and friend for almost 40 years, I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter. Well done, Mr. Herman. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/QYws9jQu6h

– Harvey Fierstein (@ HarveyFierstein) December 27, 2019

How sad, Jerry Herman died, of course he made it for Christmas and left us the next day !! He was always so enthusiastic and uplifting about things and gave us the wonderful show Hello Dolly among others !! RIP Jerry Dearest Jerry ????

– Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) December 27, 2019

Rest in peace, Jerry Herman.

– Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) December 27, 2019

So sad and shocked to hear of Jerry Herman’s death! One of the greatest composers / lyricists on Broadway! RIP wonderful man. pic.twitter.com/MPPjXTSQMn

– Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige), December 27, 2019

I had the great pleasure of working with Jerry Herman on several projects. This photo was really my favorite and its large number has become my hymn. Thank you Jerry for enriching my musical life so much. “Life is worth nothing until you can say, hey world, I am what I am.” JB pic.twitter.com/IzFnNozRO1

– John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) December 27, 2019

God bless you Jerry Herman … ♥ ️

Lucky enough to play in your “Dear World” … so long, honey “pic.twitter.com/6TRjxXgcLf

– Rebecca Lock (@ RebeccaLock22) December 27, 2019

Goodbye Jerry Herman, who was made up of songs. pic.twitter.com/ZiF8RDxKVf

– Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer), December 27, 2019

The loss of @AlleeWillis and #JerryHerman in the past 4 days creates a big hole in this world. They were master smiths known for their ability to create simple melodies and fill them with joy, wit and heart. May her art live forever. #melodyisking

– Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) December 27, 2019

RIP to the legendary songwriter Jerry Herman, known for Hello, Dolly !, Mame & La Cage. He won 4 Tony Awards in 2009, including Lifetime Achievement. Herman died in Miami yesterday at 88. #RIPJerryHerman pic.twitter.com/47Lpca3Mxl

– Paul Winkler (@MrPaulWinkler) December 27, 2019

Today I’m going to take a look at my absolute favorite Hello Dolly and join in the wonderful melodies that this genius wrote. Your work will live forever from Jerry Herman. Thanks a lot for this ???? # jerryhermanRIP https://t.co/OmN937M0BC

– Alice Fearn (@alice_fearn) December 27, 2019

10 Best Biographies of 2010s From ‘I, Tonya’ to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (Photos)

Although many biographies are formula companies that hit familiar beats when the topic rises and falls and falls in love and writes this really popular song, they are an essential element of the entertainment industry. With biopics, filmmakers can humanize our myths, mythologize our contemporaries, reevaluate history on a fundamentally human level, and catalog our present so future generations understand what the hell we’re going through. It’s been a decade full of great biographies, too many to fit on a conventional list, but when all is said and done, we have to label them as the 10 absolutely indispensable films of the genre from the 2010s.

Second: “127 hours”, “Behind the candelabra”, “A dangerous method”, “Dolemite is my name”, “Jackie”, “Mr. Turner”, “Rocketman”, “Southside With You”, “Straight” Outta Compton, The wind is rising

10. “Stan & Ollie” (2018) Serious, bittersweet and oh, so funny, Jon S. Baird’s biography of the famous comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, perfectly played by Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, plays at the end of their careers. Older, not healthy and still famous, but long gone in Hollywood, they meet for a last tour, tell jokes and improvise gags, just so they don’t have to dig up the grievances of the past. “Stan & Ollie” quickly recreates Laurel & Hardy’s comedy routines and makes them as humorous as ever as they delve deeper into the personal dramas of these master Vaudois. You will laugh until you cry and you can scream your eyes.

9. “Get up” (2014) Tate Taylor’s wild film about soul music legend James Brown doesn’t play like other biographies. It moves ecstatically between the most amazing, bizarre and often unpleasant moments in the life of the musician, as if the filmmakers couldn’t believe that they were able to put so many incredible episodes in just one film. Chadwick Boseman is phenomenal as Brown, the late great Nelsan Ellis fascinates as Bobby Byrd and the versatile editing keeps the film’s energy at a dangerous level.

8. “Fight with my family” (2019) The life of professional wrestler Paige, perfectly played by Florence Pugh, becomes an inspiring biopic of Stephen Merchant, the author and director. “Fighting with My Family” brings Paige, born Saraya Knight, from her wrestling family from the working class to the main stage of the WWE and skilfully grapples with the questions of identity and the phobia of success that resulted from Paige’s sudden meteoric rise. An absolutely delightful supporting cast are Nick Frost and Lena Headey as Paige’s parents, Jack Lowden as the brother, whose dreams do not come true, and an impressive Vince Vaughn as a factual trainer with an invaluable perspective. It’s inspiring, fun, and fabulous.

7. “Big Eyes” (2014) Tim Burton works with Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the authors of his acclaimed biopsy on the infamous filmmaker Ed Wood, to tell a very different real-life story. “Big Eyes” tells the story of Margaret Keane (Amy Adams), whose artistic career and handwriting were involved in a bizarre court battle by her manipulative husband Walter (Christoph Waltz). Ed Wood was about naive artistic optimism, but Big Eyes is the work of filmmakers who understand what it’s like to lose the life’s work of a soulless marketing machine, and it feels deeply personal in every scene. Adams does one of her best and Waltz is absolutely terrifying.

6. “Me, Tonya” (2017) Tonya Harding grew from one of the country’s most talented athletes to a global punch line after her husband ordered an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan. Or maybe it wasn’t that easy. Craig Gillespie’s film not only tells Harding’s story, he formulates it drastically and makes it – in a complicated but convincing way – once again the heroine of her own story. Her sneaky fights, her abusive family and her own cheeky personality give “I, Tonya” a dynamic that is equally compelling and sometimes repulsive. Margot Robbie is as dynamic as Harding, Allison Janney has received her Oscar for playing her disappointing mother and Sebastian Stan is the perfect buzz as her problematic husband.

5. “12 years a slave” (2013) Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” is an effective biopic with an aesthetic that transports audiences into the terrible world of American slavery in the 19th century. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Solomon Northup, a free man who is kidnapped and sold from one plantation owner to the next. On the way there, he suffered all kinds of torture and evil for a dozen terrible years. Some of the performances, especially those of Michael Fassbender, seem to be broad, but on the other hand, the people portrayed were free to be as terrible as they wanted them to be. McQueen envelops the audience in an ugly and unforgivable time with no escape in sight. It is as intense as a biopic.

4. “Christine” (2016) Rebecca Hall gives one of the best performances of the decade in Antonio Campos’ revealing, gripping and desperate biopic of TV news reporter Christine Chubbuck, who killed herself on live television in 1974, Death, her sexist job, the increasingly superficial news industry, her isolated social Highlights life and its poor health. All of this merges into a miasm of depression and loneliness that ends with a shocking moment of clarity. Campos’ film sympathetically and tragically draws the line between reality and perception, and sensitively draws the audience into a mindset that is uncomfortable but vital to understanding. “Christine” doesn’t hit and hits hard.

3. “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) The opulence, decadence, and absolute moral decay of American capitalism are at the heart of Martin Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street,” and the shamed Wall Street broker Jordan Belfort is the shining star. Belfort quickly swaps with the few soul pieces he has while rising to financial power in dubious scams, and Scorsese seductively illustrates the shiny products and sexy parties he received in return. Scorsese’s film is the culmination of plenty, with amazingly unusual works by Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort; in his orgiastic, drug-induced stupidity, DiCaprio turns into a physical comedy worthy of the silent stars. Of course, as in many films by Scorsese, the sins of the sinner are sought again, but the “wolf” ultimately reminds us that tons of warning stories will keep future generations from short-sighted, amoral, selfish pursuits.

2. “Can you ever forgive me?” (2018) Marielle Hellers “Can you ever forgive me?” Is one of the great modern films about economic struggle and moral compromise. Melissa McCarthy plays the lead role as author Lee Israel, who writes biographies that cannot be sold, and instead focuses on the correspondence between famous people to make a living. The conflict between apparent fraud, undeniable need and a number of victims who can probably afford to be cheated makes “Can you ever forgive me?” An intellectually stimulating drama. In the worst case scenario, the willingness to portray Heller, Israel and their only friend and criminal partner Jack Hock (Richard E. Grant), over a long period of time, almost leads them to believe that they are doing their best and protecting their ego ,

1. “The social network” (2010) It’s incredibly difficult to say nothing of the danger of mythologizing the living, because although David Fincher’s razor-sharp biography of Mark Zuckerberg has been spared from time, it wasn’t necessarily a spare for Zuckerberg. Aaron Sorkin’s extraordinary screenplay celebrates his hero’s genius and makes him look even faster like a huge and unrepentant hole. Jesse Eisenberg is an icon of the college student who invented Facebook and is said to have misled almost everyone he knew. He is selfish, sexist and rude, but at least he writes great code. “The Social Network” vividly captures the ease with which life can become work, as well as unlimited defense of your actions, whether or not they can be defended. Beautifully photographed and recorded, incredibly acting and as smart as films look.

