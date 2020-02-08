advertisement

Qinqin, a hospital worker at Wuhan’s coronavirus epicenter and a single mother of an eight-year-old boy, has written a will in case something unexpected should happen while she tries to ward off the deadly virus that has brought the city to a standstill.

The hospital manager has had no day off since Lunar New Year more than two weeks ago when the outbreak brought hospitals across the city to the brink of crisis.

advertisement

On a given day, approximately 600 patients flocked to a hospital where Qinqin (not her real name) works to diagnose and treat the virus. She often didn’t leave the hospital until midnight.

About 70 medical front-line workers at Qinqin’s hospital were infected with the virus, she told the Epoch Times. One of her colleagues, a man just over 30, collapsed on February 5 while working on the ground. He was later tested positive for the corona virus.

A photo of a PowerPoint slide that was widely available on the Internet and reportedly was taken recently during a provincial coronavirus conference showed that 13 major hospitals in Hubei Province – the region where the city of Wuhan is located – at least 15 medical workers contracted the virus. 101 health workers were infected in a hospital.

“There can be only one mistake: a face mask is not properly adjusted or the hands are not washed properly, but the result is grim,” said Qinqin.

People with masks are waiting at a bus stop in the snow when the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel corona virus in Beijing, China on February 6, 2020. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)

“Live and perish on your own”

Song, a retired doctor recently admitted to a private hospital, is among the dozens of health professionals who have been infected.

On January 18, he developed a fever while treating patients. Song believed that he contracted pneumonia and used infusions and injections. In one week his fever had risen to 107 degrees Fahrenheit. Along with fever, he also had diarrhea, said Li, Song’s sister-in-law.

A doctor told them he was infected with the coronavirus, but the hospital didn’t admit him. “Only when someone dies can you check if there is a place for him,” Li told the Epoch Times.

So Song is at home now and is being looked after by his wife and Li. Li said Song’s diarrhea has worsened since then.

Li said they would protect themselves with glasses, masks and hats while taking care of Song at home. They have lost contact with their neighbors and friends because visitors have stopped since the onset of fear.

She also believed that the death toll was well above the reports, saying that she had witnessed Wuhan Central Hospital staff “pulling corpses outside” when she took Song there to be injected.

“The regular civilians are waiting for death who live in Wuhan and die alone at home,” said Li. “What else can you do? There is no other way.”

Commuters with a face mask will take the subway in Tokyo on February 8, 2020. (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

devastation

One day, when Qinqin came home from a meeting at 11:00 p.m., he was sitting on the side of the road crying and feeling desperate.

“We live in fear every day, but we still have to do our job well,” she said.

Medical care has become a scarcity. Qinqin, who manages the hospital’s inventory, said she needed to ration medical equipment based on the “level of risk” of each area.

The hospital receives 200 donated masks a day, barely enough for a fifth of the front workers, while according to Qinqin, the number of Hazmat suits could only fit one departmental unit.

With restaurants across the city closed, food procurement has also become a challenge for employees. “Without public donations, all supplies in the hospital would have been used up during this period. We would have been in turmoil, ”she said.

“You asked if I’m scared, and I’m not sure either – because I don’t know what day my life will end on,” said Qinqin.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus

advertisement