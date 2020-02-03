advertisement

I cannot say whether the people who work on Samsung’s foldable phones have a sense of irony, whether they are superstitious, a combination of both, or perhaps none of the above. Think back to around the end of March, beginning of April of last year. When the smartphone giant based in South Korea had aroused anticipation for the foldable phone, it was ready to quickly start a fever. Reportedly, Samsung used “Winner” as a code name for the handset that turned out to be the original Galaxy Fold – the one that was so fragile that many review units broke within days of receiving it. The one that cost nearly $ 2,000, and whose launch had to be postponed until later in the year, so that all the kinks that should have been tackled at the start could be worked out. In other words, the telephone was not really a ‘winner’, at least not immediately.

Fast forward to now in 2020, at a time when Samsung is unabashedly advancing with plans to release a number of new foldable handsets this year. Handsets such as the Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell device along the lines of the 2020 Motorola Razr that should be part of Samsung’s February 11 Unpacked event. In the meantime, there is also a new indication that another foldable release from Samsung is coming soon.

A new report has revealed the code name used for this hitherto unannounced device (via GalaxyClub). It seems that Samsung is going with “Winner2” – a name that declares anything but itself as the successor to last year’s OG Galaxy Fold (codename “Winner”).

Among the rumors and important details that are already popping up about this device, which is likely to launch shortly after the formal unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip is omitted, includes the fact that there would be both an LTE version and a 5G variant. This contrasts with something like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is tipped to receive 5G support in every market.

As we noted in recent days, this new device, which is colloquially referred to as the Galaxy Fold 2, is also expected to have an 8-inch display and S Pen support. Per speaker Max Weinbach it would also be delivered with ultra-thin but more scratch-resistant glass. All this can be said – it certainly sounds like Samsung is planning to try again soon with an important foldable release in the line of last year’s Galaxy Fold. And maybe, as the code name suggests, it might be closer to a winner.

Image source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

