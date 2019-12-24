advertisement

Here’s a Christmas story for today’s Ireland, courtesy of Déirdre Kirwan, who was the director of Scoil Bhríde Elementary School in Blanchardstown for a long time. The school, as I mentioned earlier, was like so many in Ireland flooded with new languages ​​when immigrants came here to shape their lives. The students spoke at home in 51 different languages, from Afrikaans to Xhosa and from Arabic to Yoruba. It had to develop new ways to research words in the classroom.

In the fall, a sixth grade teacher made a pact with the kids (around 11 years old) so as not to say the word “Christmas” before early December – but they could refer to it in any other language in any other lesson. So the Romanian children said “Craciun” and the others realized that it sounds like “Christian”. The Francophone children said “Noël” and the others said it sounded like “Nollaig” in Irish.

advertisement

The teacher herself was in a choir and was learning the beautiful old Latin song Dormi Jesu, which John Rutter plays so beautifully. So she put up the words and invited the children to find out what they meant in their own languages.

Dormi, Jesus! Mater rides

Quae tam dulcem somnum videt

Dormi, Jesus blandule!

Si non dormis, Mater Plorat,

Inter fila cantans orat

Blande, veni, somnule.

That’s how they did it

Dormi Jesu: The Romanian speakers recognized “Dormi” as “sleep” and the Francophones associated it with “Dormir” and the English speakers with “dormitory” – it is a lullaby. So: sleep, Jesus!

Mater Ridet: They all have “mother” from “motherhood”. The teacher explained that “ridere” is Italian for “smile”. So: mother smiles.

Quae tam dulcem somnum videt: A Romanian child said that “dulcem” is like “dulce” in its mother tongue, which means “sweet” and that the word in Italian is “dolci”. The teacher imitated a somnambulist and one of the children got “sleep”. So: something about sweet sleep.

Dormi, Jesu blandule: “blandule” immediately caused the Romanian word for “soft”. So roughly: sleep, soft Jesus.

Si non dormis, Mater plorat: A Russian spokesman said that “plorat” sounds like “poster”, which means “crying”. A Romanian student said “ploaie” means “rain” in this language, which led the French to “pleut” (which means the same thing in French) and “pleurer” (which goes back to “crying”). So: If you don’t sleep, mother will cry.

Inter fila cantans orat: A student suggested that “cantans” sound like “canadh” (singing) in Irish and like “choir” in English. “Inter” sparked inter-school debates and interacted with other schools. So something like “in between”? The teacher added that this meaning in Latin can be applied to time – here it means “during” or “in the meantime”. For “fila” one student offered the Yoruba word “fila”, which means “hat”. Another offered “filaments”, maybe threads. So: something about singing while threading?

Blande, veni, somnule: You already had “soft” for “blande” and “sleep” for “somnule”. The francophones thought of “Venir” to come. So: come on, soft sleep.

So they got almost everything. I would interpret it in English like this:

Sleep Jesus! Mother smiles

To see such a sweet sleep.

Sleep Jesus! O so gentle.

If you don’t sleep, mother cries.

As she turns, she sings her prayer:

Come on, gentle little sleep.

The nice thing is that so many of us were there. Before our time and history, before we knew that we were homo sapiens, we sang this to our babies to make them fall into dreams. We did it in savannas and igloos, in caves and villas, in stables and refugee camps, in air raid shelters and in suburban bedrooms, in wooden boats and airplanes on every continent and in every corner of the world. And it’s one of the most human things because it’s so impure, so balanced, from despair and love, from irritability and gentleness, from unnerved exhaustion and tender devotion.

What these children in Blanchardstown decoded so skillfully was not just a language puzzle. It was a picture of common ground. The birth of Christ has very specific religious meanings for many people. But behind Christmas and Craciun and Noël and Nollaig there is the universal experience of getting a baby to sleep. It is itself encoded in the ambiguity of a word in English – care. It evokes both our ability to take care of others and our condition of being cared for. We long for Christmas to have only the first meaning, but we know that it will always have the second meaning.

We all have to sing a lullaby not only for our babies, but also for ourselves – in Arabic or Irish, in Yoruba or Romanian. In this regard, we are the same as those who have gone before us, the same as those with whom we share this troubled time. We all need to be wrapped up tight and warm and feel more cared for than pampered to dive into dreams, even if we have to wake up too early and turn around again. I wish you all this sleepy comfort.

advertisement