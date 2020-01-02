advertisement

The big news on Wednesday was that AirPods Pro somehow got their Black Friday discount back on Amazon and brought the price back to a low point ever. They are currently listed as out of stock, but you can still order them now to record the discount and they will probably be shipped within a few weeks. If you want to get new Apple earbuds now, there are two other options that are both for sale with even greater discounts. Regular AirPods 2 is only $ 139 on Amazon, and the $ 200 AirPods 2 with wireless charging case that are not yet in stock in some stores have a $ 30 discount, bringing them to $ 169. It is not possible to say when these deals will end, so start the promotion as long as you can.

AirPods Pro

Active noise reduction for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for an adjustable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

The Wireless Charging Case provides more than 24 hours of battery life

AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

AirPods 2 with wireless charging case

Automatically on, automatically connected

Double tap to play or jump forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged wirelessly with a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

