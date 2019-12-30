advertisement

Chef Damien Gray spent his wife’s and life’s savings – and a loan of € 160,000 – on running his own Michelin-starred restaurant

“Tonight at 12 noon we lose our star. I want it back. Shit, I want it back.” On January 29, 2019, chef Damien Gray spoke these words on camera and they became the inspiration for Chasing Stars, a new documentary who accompanied his ten-month journey from Heron’s co-ownership & Gray, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Dublin, by dissolving this partnership and closing the business, and founding and opening a new restaurant, Liath.

November is Food Month in Irish time.

In every way, it was a roller coaster year for Gray, an Australian who has been in Ireland for 18 years. It started with the dissolution of his business partnership with Andrew Heron, with whom he founded Heron & Gray, the tiny 22-seat restaurant on the Blackrock market in South Co Dublin that caught the attention of Michelin, the publisher of the world’s most influential restaurant guide pulled herself. They awarded him one-star status within months of its opening in 2016.

Last fall, Heron Gray announced that he was retiring from the business. The doors were closed in January and opened again in March. The interior has been completely redesigned and there was only one name above the door – Liath, which means gray in Irish.

Reaching this point almost broke the chef mentally, physically, and financially. All of this takes place in Chasing Stars, a 55-minute film by the independent production company Another Avenue, which will be shown on RTÉ One on November 28.

“I’m petrified. It’s a big deal for me. I really let people in. In this documentary, they see everything, they see me exposed except for the risk I took,” says Gray. The risk was not just his livelihood and reputation, but also the life savings of Claudine and his wife. He also took out a loan of € 160,000 to finance the takeover, renovation and relaunch of the restaurant. “I have everything under management . “

Last month, Gray again attended the Michelin Awards ceremony in London, the restaurant’s annual Academy Awards. It was his first participation as the owner of a solo chef and his first with a film team in tow. “I’m very nervous now because I don’t know which way to go. It’s the bloody greatest gamble I’ve ever done in my life,” he says to the camera as he drives through London. At the entrance to Hurlingham Club, the venue for the award ceremony, shows Gray’s last shot with his hands raised and fingers crossed.

connected

As a chef, you will only be asked to attend this ceremony if you have maintained a star rating or won a new one, and Gray had high hopes. “There was a lot of speculation that Liath could get a star, but there was also speculation that Liath could become two [stars], which caused a lot of confusion in my head,” he says when we meet in his restaurant this week to discuss the documentary.

Another Avenue’s film team was not allowed to attend the Michelin ceremony, so they watched the live stream to capture the moment when Liath became a Michelin-starred restaurant. But it didn’t work out that way. Gray wasn’t called on stage with all new star receivers that day.

The Liath team. Photo: Another avenue

Damien Gray and Fingal Ferguson from Gubeen Smokehouse. Photo: Another avenue

Mark Cribben from Ballyhoura Mountain Mushrooms and Damien Gray in Tipperary. Photo: Another avenue

“I’m sitting next to Jordan Bailey from Aimsir and Enda McEvoy from Loam, both sides of me, and so all the one-stars are announced, then the two-stars are announced, then it goes to three. and I’m still sitting there … and it’s over. I thought okay what’s going on? “Says Gray.

“My phone was absolutely bouncy, and then social media collapsed that we had a star. I had my cell phone in one hand and tried to search for Liath in the [recently published] Michelin book. There was a point where I didn’t know if we had one or not and I was concerned that we hadn’t made it. “

Michelin later clarified that the star had moved from Heron & Gray to Liath, and Chasing Stars resumed the action in the restaurant, pouring champagne for guests to celebrate the news. “We didn’t know we had a star by the end of the ceremony,” Gray explains on the screen, dedicating the achievement to his team in the kitchen.

But it feels a bit flat, in contrast to the mood in the earlier part of the film, to bring this Michelin message from the terrifying reality to bring his dream to life, to the optimistic scenes in which the chef travels some of them meet people who have inspired him. In Chicago, he looks behind the scenes of Tock, the restaurant software company that operates his reservation system, with his inventor Nick Kokonas. In the Alinea kitchen, he gets to know his food idol Grant Achatz and cooks with the Mexican cook Diana Dávila.

Nick Kokonas and Damien Gray at Tock HQ in Chicago. Photo: Another avenue

Damien Gray and the cook Diana Dávila in Mi Tocaya. Photo: Another avenue

Matt Orlando and Damien Gray at the Amass Restaurant Copenhagen. Photo: Another avenue

In Copenhagen, he catches up with his old kitchen colleague Eric Heilig from Heron & Gray and former chef from Noma, Matt Orlando. There are segments closer to home with vendors such as Fingal Fergus from Gubbeen Smokehouse and Mark Cribben from Ballyhoura Mountain Mushrooms and beautiful footage on the water with the fishermen of Lough Neagh.

This is not Grey’s first experience in front of a television camera – he was part of the kitchen team for The Restaurant’s first four series when it aired on RTÉ 15 years ago – and he made this documentary with the same production company as he was responsible for those early episodes.

But he hopes for a different result from this collaboration. “I was young and inexperienced. I really enjoyed it, but the problem was that I just got cocky and thought I was the bee knee, ”he says of this early exposure.

This time Gray says he is doing this to promote his restaurant and to inform about what is happening in the Irish food scene. “I believe in Ireland. The rest of the world makes these documentaries about great food, but nothing has come out of Ireland, and yet we cook crazy, crazy food. “

Chasing Stars will be on RTÉ One on November 28th at 10.15pm

