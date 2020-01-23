advertisement

I just want to take this opportunity to admit that I am guilty.

Don’t feel too complacent. You are also guilty. And you and you and you. We all. Guilty, guilty, guilty.

If you have not lived in a cabbage field – organically grown of course – and have never gone anywhere, you are guilty.

“Guilty of what?” I hear you cry. Guilty of climate crime, silly. Complicit in the so-called climate crisis. Ouch, that hurt.

If you find it uncomfortable to take your guilt, you can, as an author recently said in the review New York TimesBlame someone else, especially: “… the rich and powerful have constructed systems that make it almost impossible to live easily on Earth.” But really, who washes who here? Oh dear, it’s the rich and powerful that made me burn all the gasoline in my cars, heat my house to a comfortable, if cool, temperature, get on a plane to ski, too surfing, sightseeing, blah, blah, blah.

Is nothing like a scapegoat when you need one?

Blaming someone else for the mistakes that are not in our stars but in ourselves is typically human. Biblically even. Etymologically, the term goes back to the Old Testament of Christian mythology. Leviticus (16) if you want to be picky, in which the mighty guy in the sky ordered Moses and Aaron to sacrifice two goats each year. The “happy” goat was killed.

The high priest transferred all the sins of the people to the second goat, the scapegoat, and threw them into the desert to wander forever, burdened by the collective sins of the masses, who were free from sins, to sin another year. Take that, Harry Potter.

In order for this not to appear ancient and less relevant for today’s world, it should be noted that change in every Judeo-Christian church is a contemporary reminder of this practice. Jesus was, of course, the ultimate sacrificial goat who died for our sins. It was not for nothing that he was called the Lamb of God. (John 1:29)

But I digress.

Once again, Tiny Town was given the opportunity to embarrass itself by helping the oil and gas industry fight for the sins of climate change. Shortly before Christmas, the council received an offer from the Georgia Straight Alliance and the West Coast Environmental Law to join them and other communities to hold fossil fuel companies – financially – accountable for the costs of climate change.

They encourage Whistler to explore legal options to cover climate costs, ie to sue the manufacturers of the fuels that we burn voluntarily.

While their request was passed on to staff who will report at a later date, hopefully at a much later date, there did not seem to be a dizzying rush at the council table to jump on this particular train.

Thank you very much.

For me, asking fossil fuel companies to pay for the costs of climate change is comparable to asking confectionery manufacturers to pay for their bariatric surgery after spending kilos of M&M for most of their lives.

It is irrelevant whether Whistler takes part in this crusade or not, although I cannot imagine that Happy Jack is keen to take this particular path again soon. I’m sure become legal action. I am sure that there will be massive paydays for lawyers on both sides. I am sure that any legal act will be entangled in discoveries and applications longer than actuarially likely that I will live. And I’m sure at the end of the day the result won’t matter in one way or another.

Whatever you believe in the climate crisis, we are only sitting by the upcoming attractions. The actual show has yet to start. The catastrophic anthropogenic causes of climate change are so far only the tip of the staff. The main attraction is locked up and reveals itself with the skillful gesture of a stripper.

Blaming fossil fuel manufacturers, however, means freeing each of us of all personal responsibilities and letting go of our collective governments that have supported, encouraged and encouraged the production and use of fossil fuels. The producers may be the drivers, but we are the users and the governments are the gatekeepers and enablers.

The climate crisis was a long time in the making and a short time in understanding, as far as our understanding is very advanced. While there had been theories about the climatic dangers of human-made pollutants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the issues did not begin to connect until the 1960s. It was in 1965 when the United States’ Scientific Advisory Board released its report “Restoring the Quality of Our Environment” to the harmful effects of burning fossil fuels.

It wasn’t until 1988 that the World Meteorological Organization established the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In between was the 1973 oil crisis. In October this year the organization of the Arab oil exporting countries declared an embargo against Canada and the US, among other things, because they supported Israel during the Yom Kippur war. When the embargo ended in March 1974, the price of a barrel of oil had increased from – don’t laugh – $ 3 to $ 12. The price of the pump rose from approximately $ 0.38 / gallon to $ 0.55.

The North Americans have gone crazy. There were long lines at open petrol stations. Fist fights. Bans on Christmas lights. Really. A hated 55 m.p.h. Speed ​​limits on highways in the US An arms purchase in the Middle East as a result of windstorm profits that sets the stage for the swamp we now have in this part of the world. And, more importantly, an oil security push that has led to fracking, tar sand development and the oil spill we are currently enjoying, accompanied by our climate crisis.

Do not get me wrong. As a species, we have to wean ourselves off fossil fuels … quickly! And there are undoubtedly many disreputable players in the fossil fuel industry, with the current overproduction melodrama in Alberta being a figurehead of greed that runs amok. The responsibility for the climate crisis to be attributed solely to the producers of fossil fuels is fantasy. As Pogo said, “We hit the enemy and he is us.” You make the gas; We burn the gas. We stop burning it; they stop doing it.

In the meantime, maybe focus on things we can do on the ground. I’m tired of writing about it without seeing how more shops close their doors when it’s outside minus 11 ° C, fewer patio heaters melt adjacent slopes, and no reduction in the large trucks loaded with large sledges serving local ones Sip gas stations. Just as an example.

Now is the time. Scapegoat doesn’t get us there.

