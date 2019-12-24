advertisement

The third episode in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is without a doubt one of the most anticipated MCU films, but we will wait a long time before it finally arrives. A rumor a few days ago said the movie would appear in the cinema on February 17, 2023, turning it into an MCU Phase 5 movie. Marvel has saved eight film dates for 2022-2023, with four films being premiered each year. Only the second title of 2022 has been confirmed, and that is Black Panther 2.

That launch timetable makes perfect sense for the MCU timeline. Let us not forget that we are at the end of Endgame in 2023 and that the ‘Asgardians’ of the Milky Way are leaving Earth in search of Gamora. So it would be logical to have Marvel Vol. 3 closer to 2023.

The other, more practical reason why Guardians 3 cannot reach cinemas before that is the existing obligations of James Gunn. After being fired by Disney, Gunn went to Warner to make a new Suicide Squad movie that might not be as horrible as the first. He was then hired to run the third film in the Guardians franchise, but he is not coming before he finishes the new Suicide Squad.

advertisement

The director confirmed on Instagram that he “will not film for about a year [Guardians 3]”, as seen in the following screenshot, via ComicBook:

Image source: Instagram via ComicBook

Although it is too early to speculate about the Guardians 3 plot, we will tell you that Thor 4 is the final phase 4 movie and the last time we saw Thor, he was with the Guardians and challenged the leadership of Star- Lord out in a hilarious way. So Thor 4 may give us an insight into what Thor has been doing since Endgame and can provide clues about the next Guardians movie.

Also, earlier this month, Gunn responded to a question on Instagram, via Digital Spy, about the possible script changes coming to Guardians 3 after Endgame:

The script will change because my scripts keep changing until I shoot them. But it won’t change from Endgame, because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote Guardians 3.

With the recordings starting at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021, Marvel could complete the film in time for phase 5. We look at almost two years for main photography, new shooting and post production, if that February 2023 launch date shifts.

As we get closer to the end of 2021, which is likely that phase 4 is likely to end, we will certainly get to know Marvel’s official release schedule for 2022 and 2023.

Image source: Marvel Studios

advertisement