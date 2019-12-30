advertisement

It is proof of Michelle Monaghan’s gentle politeness that she gives a polite, slightly confused laugh and plows forward when I seem to be throwing a question out of the box on the left. Today we’re discussing Messiah, Netflix’s latest big budget series, but Monaghan thinks I asked her what it was like to work with Robert Downey Jr., her co-star in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2005. She starts a sophisticated game about how she will always have a place in her heart for the actor before I realize she has interrogated me.

“No, I asked to work with Roma Downey,” I said. Roma Downey, Messiah’s executive producer, is better known on these shores than the woman from Derry’s Bogside who appeared in the soap drama Touched by an Angel. Downey, along with her producer husband Mark Burnett, is valued at $ 411 million (and is oddly one of 48 people Donald Trump follows on Twitter). Anyway, Monaghan and I laugh at our intricate communication cables. It starts again without molasses.

“Oh, she’s absolutely adorable, an absolutely adorable woman,” enthuses Monaghan. “I met her briefly once – she wasn’t on the set much.”

Downey has long been involved in producing belief-rejecting content, but Messiah is a band by itself. The Messiah created by Michael Petroni undoubtedly has religious undertones, even though he is involved in a political thriller of the 21st century. Monaghan plays Eva Geller, an American intelligence officer who meets Al-Masih (a seductive Mehdi Dehbi) who arrives from Syria and claims to be sent by God. It is the 21st century and it does not take long for Al-Masih to spread his message on social media. He soon has a significant number of followers. For Geller, he is a fraud interested in improving the geopolitical order of the world, even though it keeps coming up with evidence that can upset it. Meanwhile, Al-Masih is causing more and more turmoil wherever he goes. Messiah, a sharp and clever meditation on religious differences in the age of social media, bears the signature of a typical Netflix series. taut, stylish, cheeky, with an important twist.

Of course, the Internet has already done its job by providing spoilers that were obviously picked up in the trailer for the series.

“Listen, that’s exactly what this show is about,” Monaghan notes. “I’m not surprised that people try to spoil show endings because that’s the world we live in. The nature of the show and the role of the character are fascinating. However, the important thing about the show is that no one she ruined.

“The only thing I love about the show is that everyone can be different at the end of the show, depending on your own belief system,” she adds. “I can sit with my mother or husband and watch this and they will take a different view of who that man is. When it comes to such talks, I’m there. I am encouraged by the fact that all characters are related and looking for something, whether it is salvation, hope or freedom. I think people’s opinions will change from start to finish. “

The global scope of the show was another element of the project that made it child’s play to take on the role.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjLWuzGVyew (/ embed)

“It represents a number of perspectives, not just a western perspective,” she reveals. “I found Eva complex, someone who is very dogmatic and how her pursuit of truth also distracts from dealing with her own truth.”

An online commentator had noted that seeing Monaghan in a tough and difficult role was good after he (his words) didn’t do too much in Mission: Impossible sequels. It’s a compliment, albeit something backhand, that I offer.

Monaghan laughs lightly. “I mean, listen. The Mission Franchise is one that I love so much and is incredibly happy to be part of this series, ”she says. “It was an incredible part of life and one that could go on. Still, I love every role that I can call stubborn. That is a compliment.

“As an actor, I personally want to explore all genres and aspects of my own personality, and finding roles like this (in Messiah) is often very rare.”

So far, Monaghan’s CV has been proverbial: there were saccharine rom-coms (Made Of Honor); Prestige series (True Detective); acclaimed neo-noir thriller (Gone Baby Gone); and even one or the other critically played family film (pixel). It’s a mixed bag made to measure, although it has worked with an impressive number of directors, including Ben Affleck, Cary Fukunaga, Shane Black, Chris Columbus and Duncan Jones.

“We all know how limited this industry can be, so we really take it into our hands to look for roles that are different from those we have examined in the past,” Monaghan affirms. “I am interested in having a long lifespan in my career and taking on challenges. Sometimes it’s the role, sometimes the opportunity to work with another actor or director that I haven’t had before. There is never a perfect recipe where everything sings. “

“Tired sigh”

Next up for Monaghan is a Blumhouse remake of 1996’s supernatural horror The Craft, this time directed by indie director Zoe Lister-Jones.

Monaghan says she can’t say too much about the project for fear of “giving away too much,” but at Lister-Jones she says, “She’s a really strong voice, a great, powerful voice. She loves this film the 90s and I love him too. “

This upswing in strengthened female voices clearly excited Monaghan. The week we talked, Harvey Weinstein shuffled from a civil hearing before a New York court after reaching a $ 25 million settlement. In a civil lawsuit against Weinstein’s studio, the money is paid to dozens of women who have accused the disgraced producers of firing on them.

#MeToo is still an issue worth addressing, though I ask if actors like Monaghan are always tired of being asked.

At the moment, Monaghan’s happy and smooth veneer is breaking and she exudes a weary sigh.

“The conversation is finally out there and the conversation should definitely continue,” she notes. “As women in this industry, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to ensure that this type of behavior stops. I will never roll my eyes (the # MeToo question). “

Before I can go into more detail about whether she too had a similar experience to other women in Hollywood (Monaghan was photographed with Weinstein more than once), a Netflix executive interrupts our transatlantic phone call to end it abruptly. We say goodbye politely. Monaghan is calm and on her way to her next interview with the synthetic warmth and serenity of an experienced Hollywood professional.

Messiah broadcasts streams on Netflix

