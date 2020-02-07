advertisement

SMITHERS, B.C.– Proponents of a natural gas pipeline said they planned to continue police operations on Thursday after the arrest of six people near a construction site in northern British Columbia.

Wet’suwet’en member Karla Tait of the Unist’ot’en ​​Healing Center near Houston said an RCMP plane circumnavigated the area at least ten times on Thursday after the pre-dawn arrests in another camp on the street had taken place.

RCMP is enforcing an expanded injunction granted to Coastal GasLink on December 31.

Another Wet’suwet’en member reported that there was a convoy of about three dozen RCMP vehicles, an ambulance, and heavy machinery on Morice West Forest Service Road toward the healing center.

“The scale of the violence they bring here to this remote place to face unarmed people who have repeatedly declared that we live peacefully on our territory,” said Tait.

“But we feel strong, we feel confident, we feel determined in our position.”

Tait said that when the officials arrived, the healing center members wanted to comply with the eviction notice that the first Nation’s hereditary chiefs directed to the company. They state that they have not given free, prior, or informed consent to the project, which they believe violates Wet’suwet’s law.

RCMP said in a press release that officials entered the first camp shortly after 4:00 a.m. and told those present that the area is now part of a restricted area, and then gave them the option of leaving the camp or being arrested for disability.

Six people refused to go and were arrested, including one who is also accused of opposing the arrest.

“Several people, including media representatives, were transferred for security reasons but not arrested,” said the RCMP.

Wet’suwet’en member Jen Wickham, who was in contact or watched a video of people who were on site, said the officers came and shouted, “RCMP, keep calm, you have 10 minutes.”

A police officer also smashed the window of a vehicle in which a trailer was broadcasting a radio on what was happening inside, Wickham claims.

The people in the camp had not expected to be arrested because the site was off the road and did not interfere with road access in any way, Wickham said.

The Canadian Association of Journalists said it has reviewed numerous reports that the RCMP is threatening to arrest journalists for taking pictures.

The association said in a tweet that Canada was not a police state.

“The police have no right to control what is released,” it said.

Opponents in a third camp, between the area where arrests were made and the Unist’ot’en ​​Healing Center, reported that RCMP removed obstacles on the street with chainsaws and other equipment on Thursday afternoon. However, Wickham said that it received no further notice after it was reported that road clearance had stopped.

RCMP said on Wednesday that it was enforcing the B.C. The Supreme Court had the injunction for weeks to find a peaceful solution, but they had no choice but to follow the court’s instructions.

In an interview after the press conference on Wednesday, the commanding officer from British Columbia said Mounties had not anticipated the violence of the pipeline opponents.

Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan met with hereditary superiors in the weeks following the injunction and said she believed there was still “goodwill” between them.

“I think the hereditary chiefs are really concerned about the security of their citizens and, of course, ours too. So there is no fear that violence is ahead of us, but you take a measured approach to every situation and respond with behavior you, “she said.

A “measured approach” is one in which the arrested front officers are unarmed, but are supported by armed officers who can intervene if necessary, she said.

Eric Stubbs, deputy commissioner, said the RCMP has reviewed and changed its logistical processes after media reports of arrests related to the same dispute last year. But he said that approaching the situation without weapons was not one of them.

“We are in a remote area and we need to make sure we have the equipment we need to succeed,” said Stubbs.

Also on Thursday, hereditary chiefs filed for judicial review of a five-year extension of Coastal GasLink’s environmental assessment certificate issued by B.C. Government.

David Pfeiffer, President of Coastal GasLink, said in an open letter on Thursday that the company was proud of its broad support by all 20 elected indigenous governments on the pipeline and was disappointed that it had found no way for the benefit of the Wet work together ‘suwet’en people. “

“This is not the result we wanted,” said Pfeiffer about the police enforcement of the injunction.

He said the company would continue with the blueprint.

Enforcement began less than two days after the provincial government and First Nation failed to reach talks to de-escalate the dispute.

14 people were arrested when RCMP forced a similar order on the forest road in January 2019. Two people were prosecuted while the other charges were dropped.

National Secretary Perry Bellegarde of the First Nations Assembly released a statement on Thursday saying the organization supports the wet and suwet’en leaders’ governance and decision-making process.

“The RCMP is required to respect Canadian law, but Canada must comply with First Nations and Wet’suwet’en laws. Canada’s highest law – the Constitution – affirms the inherent rights of First Nations and ours in Section 35 Right to self-determination. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

