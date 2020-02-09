advertisement

Residents of the most remote areas of the county say community ties are stronger because of this.

New figures released today by In Your Area and Reach Data Unit have highlighted the villages of Medbourne, Hallaton and Great Easton in Harborough as the most isolated places in Leicestershire.

By public transport, it takes an average of 43 minutes to go to high school, the nearest doctor is also 43 minutes, while it takes 96 minutes to get to the hospital by public transport.

Despite this, the three villages are popular with people who work as far as London – who say that being distant does not mean that they feel isolated.

In Hallaton, despite the lack of certain amenities, a small village of around 600 people manages to support a school, two pubs and even a museum, as well as a lively village hall.

Victoria Buckingham in front of the village church

Resident Victoria Buckingham, 50, said, “He doesn’t feel isolated at all, although we are lucky that most of us have cars.

“It’s six miles from the Uppingham and Market Harborough co-op a little further, but the great thing here is the community – we all know each other.”

She also believes that the fact that Hallaton has poor connections means that there is more pressure – both on the local population and on the authorities – to keep these services in the village.

“We have two lively pubs, a large school, an active church and even the museum,” she said.

“The advantage of being so isolated is that we have a lot of amenities that would otherwise be found in local cities.

“It’s not that it’s not difficult to keep them all alive.”

Hallaton had a train station many years ago

Ken Galway, 82, is one of the county’s most remote residents, living in a house halfway between Hallaton and Medbourne.

He said, “I have lived in the area for about 50 years and it is nice.

“But because of my age, I sell my property and I move to Hallaton.

“I really like the village, although cars are a scourge.”

Raymond and Maureen Upton do not live in the village, but they like to visit The Fox and take their dog for a walk in the picturesque and winding alleys.

Raymond, 81, said, “We live in Houghton but we love coming here. It’s nice and calm.

“Our son lives in Great Easton and he feels far from things and it’s not good for public transportation.

“But if they need to go to the hospital or to a medical appointment, there is a local service that takes them.”

Stewart Smart in front of the Fox at Hallaton

Hallaton resident 73-year-old Stewart Smart also believes the village has much more to offer than many other places, despite its distance from cities.

He said, “We don’t have public transportation and for a number of the elderly, this is a real problem.

“But there is the elementary school here, the museum and the village hall, where they have clubs and events and show films.

“There is also a cricket team, a sports field with new tennis courts and two pubs.

“The Fox is brilliant and it’s always packed. They serve around 160 Sunday breakfasts each weekend.

“It is also charming and calm in Hallaton with few crimes.”

He said that in addition to the ongoing activities, the village hosts the annual Hallaton Festival, a children’s pantomime and the famous Hallaton Bottle Kicking.

He said, “The Hallaton Fest is a three-day event with 40 odd groups the last time – it’s like Glastonbury!”

