Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu receives a service promoting the tolerance policy (PHOTO / Authorization)

KAMPALA – We are honored by your apostle Joseph Sserwada, all the pastors and other leaders of the church and the congregation for having chosen us, in your opinion, to offer us this prestigious award and because of that, I do not think is my own price. This award is given for the values ​​we are trying to anchor within the organization we represent here – that is why we have come together.

For 57 years since independence, we have exercised leadership within governments that focuses on building and developing the physical infrastructure – roads, schools, water supply, electricity generation and distribution, hospitals – that are important because we need it as human beings, but we (ANT) tend to think that there must be a change in this country that puts more emphasis on things that are intangible but which we believe , are the fundamental questions that become the foundation on the basis of which you build the tangibles. Why? Because if you build roads, schools, power lines, hospitals (which are physical) and they are not built on a solid foundation that is built on justice, equity, equality before law, even impartiality, transparency, they can fall apart. We have seen countries that had more development of physical infrastructure, but when things short-circuited in the intangible areas, instability appeared. Countries like Libya, even in Europe a country like Yugoslavia was more advanced but it broke down into 7 countries. Currently, there are troubles around the world.

We must change. Go to questions of justice, questions of fairness, questions of equality before the law. The principles of good governance must be established as a foundation on the basis of which we can tackle other problems of physical development because we deeply believe that when we establish, in the culture of any society, these intangible assets and therefore that ‘There is an atmosphere where people feel at peace with themselves and their society, this environment can spark individuals’ innovative and creative abilities and they will excel and do things that people may have thought impossible. This is why we (ANT) are striving to create a change in our policy and focus on the intangibles, so we want to build a value-based organization.

You talked about tolerance. You also talked about peace. In our opinion – because I hear a lot of people talking about peace in our country – we tend to have a different view of peace. Peace, as someone said, is not the absence of conflict – peace is the presence of justice. If there is no justice, everything that someone considers peace is simply cosmetic – it can be law and order but it can never be peace. In countries like North Korea, the crime rate is low or zero, but there can never be peace because there is repression. We must therefore ensure that we create an environment where peace reigns in a country but peace rooted in justice. Again, there are two types of peace: 1 the peace we need on Earth as human beings and 2. the peace that transcends our understanding (which can be best explained by you, religious leaders). As politicians, we focus on the former. It is the religious leaders who should help the believers to pursue the second.

People are looking for a David (biblical) who can come and kill Goliath. We (the Alliance) don’t think things should be done that way because in the story when David killed Goliath, it was war. He got a slingshot and killed Goliath and the enemy forces ran. In our situation, the Goliath we have is corruption, nepotism, divisionism, intolerance. So even with the personification of it all, ultimately when he / she leaves and a new dispensation arrives, it is when we face the main Goliath and therefore, the Davids are not one person. The Davids are all Ugandans who must stay in a ditch and fight corruption, injustice, nepotism, disunity and other compromises that have brought us to our knees. See the situation we find ourselves in now. People are desperately looking for jobs in countries whose people are supposed to come here in search of greener pastures because God has blessed this country. It’s a contradiction: looking for greener pastures in a desert.

God has given us the same capacities as those of developed continents, He has given us the same intellect and therefore, there is nothing that they have done that we could not do. For us in politics, we will do our part, but also, as church leaders, you have people who build roles who recognize that values ​​and character are important, that if you are in a position of responsibility, you manage resources for the benefit of others. When we do that, then we will create peace, we will create justice in our country. In politics we need people of character so that the church can help with this and once we get there we will have made a breakthrough. Recently, I read somewhere that Christianity in Africa is miles wide but inches deep because everything that we see happening in our society is a reflection of what is happening in faith. There is no way we can face the Goliath of corruption, nepotism, injustice and being overpowered unless we are overpowerable. But if the faith is deep, the Goliath will be crushed, the Goliath will be uprooted, so focus on deepening the faith – unless there is an inner transformation, we can never have men and women of character. It is possible, and by the grace of God together we can achieve it.

Thank you and God bless you all.

