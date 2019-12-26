advertisement

Ryan Serhant and YouTuber Casey Neistat, hosts “Million Dollar Listing”, announced on Wednesday night that they would join forces to pay the rent for New York City for one year.

“Had I not been to New York City, I would never have followed the strange career path that led me to my current location, from which I owe a lot to New York City,” Serhant told TheWrap in advance of the announcement. “New York City allows all the apartments and houses that I sell to be worth what I sell them for, and allows me to have my own beautiful home. Here I met my wife, where we had our first baby … my career was in New York City. “

Even so, he admitted that he had saved before moving to town when he wanted to be an actor. Serhant and Neistat both know that New York can be prohibitively expensive – especially for creative people.

“I try to physically and financially return as much as we can each year, as much as we can,” said Serhant TheWrap, although he quickly pointed out that the annual rent is not without expectations. After completing an application and making a selection, Serhant will look after the winner remotely. He is expected to work on his dreams and goals and not just use the year to save money or explore the city. They will also check in publicly at Serhant and Neistat to keep viewers informed of their progress.

“How can I help someone, right, like … New York gave me a lot,” he said. “I have had a great career today and have only just started. It is important that I give back as much as possible.”

The wrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continued to surpass the revival.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing just as well as her difficult student in creative writing. Directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation are the hallmarks of an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to give comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz heads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it child-safe by making the children an asset. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three tasks in this musical when it comes to writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

