advertisement

Uganda Law Society boss Simon Peter Kinobe protested arrest of lawyer M. Onyango (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The Uganda Law Society (ULS) condemned the arrest and detention of one of its own, Mr. Onyango Owor, by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

On January 2, Mr. Onyango was arrested with his two clients before the trio was brought to justice before the grade II magistrate of the court of chief magistrate of Makindye and charged with 7 counts, including having obtained money by false pretenses, having fraudulently purchased securities and conspiring to defraud the government, among others. . They were remanded in Luzira prison.

advertisement

According to ULS President Simon Peter Kinobe, Mr. Onyango was simply a victim of the circumstances.

“On January 2, 2020, Mr. Onyango Owor and three others were summoned to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit” to provide information “about his client Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society Limited. When they arrived, Mr. Onyango Owor and the two other people were instead arrested and immediately arrested before the grade II magistrate at the Makindye Court of First Instance and charged… “, said Mr. Kinobe in a press release.

“Our preliminary findings indicate that Onyango’s only crime was to act as a lawyer,” he added.

Mr. Kinobe stated that all practicing lawyers as officers of the court deserve to be treated with courtesy and respect as such, no lawyer should be subjected to arbitrary and illegal arrest for acts committed in the part of his duties as a lawyer.

“Such an arrest is contrary to the provisions of paragraph 2 of article 40 of the Ugandan Constitution which guarantees the right of everyone in Uganda to exercise their profession and to exercise any lawful profession, trade or activity. In Uganda, all lawyers are responsible to the Legal Council established under section 2 of the Lawyers Act for any act of an inappropriate or professional nature. We advise different agencies to always consult the Uganda Law Society or legal counsel before hiring a lawyer. We continue to appreciate the fight against corruption but reiterate the need to respect the rule of law, due process and human rights, ”he added.

comments

advertisement