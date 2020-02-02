advertisement

In a note sent to TV critics a few days ago, the co-creator of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine series Dan Goor explained what the fans of the show have in store on February 6, when season 7 will be on NBC debut.

The season premiere seems to have been conceived as two separate episodes of half an hour instead of a single hour premiere, and those two episodes are broadcasted successively on February 6 from 8-9 am. Eastern Time before the show starts at 8:30 PM the following week for the duration of the season. “This season has 13 (great) episodes,” lyrical to critics. “We will start the promotion shortly after the end of season six with Capt. Holt is relegated to uniformed officer by his arch enemy Madeleine Wuntch. In addition to the fact that many of our favorite guest stars are returning, we are very excited about the excellent arc of three episodes by Vanessa Bayer at the start of the season. “

That is a summary of what is to come, of the obvious things that we can expect to see. In a conversation with BGR prior to the show’s return, however, Goor gave us a taste of everything you don’t see – how the whole thing is made, of the inner workings of the writer’s room of the show, as well as the emphasis on diversity; a scourge where the relationship of Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago goes; how the show builds scenes and ensures that the jokes end up where they need to be. But perhaps the most intriguing of all is how Goor, who made the show with Mike Schur, still … well, how he still thinks about it.

You do everything long enough and at some point there is that subtle metamorphosis where it can change from a calling to a performance, even a routine. However, let Goor know that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is just as “tricky” as he ever was and that he is still such a big fan of the show as you are. His favorite thing about it, after all this time? Just sit in the middle of things, around it. Despite the production craziness, the deadline craziness, all the not-so-nice parts, “I still like to see how our actors execute the words that our writers have written,” Goor tells BGR. “I’m a fan of the show. So it’s still fun to make the show because it’s still fun to watch the show.

“I still love hearing the writer’s pitches and reading the designs. Like a show fan, not too geeky, but it’s still fun to be in the middle of it. And I enjoy all the different character dynamics we have and the comedy that comes out of it. The characters still make me laugh. “

While we start with things in the new season of the show, which NBC already has green for a season 8, Jake leads a manhunt after an attempt in the life of a city councilor. Holt is also shown trying to try things in his new position as an officer on the street, along with a partner played by a nine-nine newcomer, Saturday Night Live veteran Vanessa Bayer.

Just in time for the season premiere, the show now also gets its own podcast – a six-part series that offers fun facts about the show, both on screen and off screen. That means everything from history to insights about the casting process and interviews with Goor will be included in these episodes. The podcast host is Marc Evan Jackson, the actor who plays Kevin, Raymond Holts husband Kevin on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Fan service like this is arguably a reason why the show lasted a long time to get a season 7 when so many shows in the Netflix era are lucky enough to get one. But also praise goes to the crack-write operation of the show – the team that makes all those zippy one-liners and the epic chatter and punning between the leads – as well as the strength of the characters themselves.

“The difficult thing for us is that you not only have to figure out how to build a story, but that every scene must contain jokes and every scene must end with a joke,” Goor explains. “The way the process works in our writer’s room is that we usually have 10 weeks of pre-production, during which time we generally talk about what we want the bow of the season to be for all characters. And for the Nine-Nine as a whole.

“Really, everyone is encouraged to pitch. Every idea – it’s a meritocracy of ideas. It doesn’t matter how long you are there, it doesn’t matter what your title is. If you have a good idea, that’s the idea we’re going with. “

From there, a part of the writing team will then figure out how to ‘break’ stories, which means that they have to find out the beats (the rhythms and timing of scenes) and where the jokes will land. Another group of writers processes script rewrites. The script is submitted. Goor puts his notes on it, just like his # 2. More back and forth, more notes, than reading a table.

In terms of all that writing and working for this coming season, Goor teases this with regard to the relationship between Jake and Amy: “The only thing I will say is that I guarantee that there will be … at least one kiss this year “Because I know that the Jake-Amy stares were furious … What do you think about this? The Jake-Amy stans were furious with me because there were no kisses last year, and I took that to heart.”

The character of Gina Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti, is not coming back this season. But there is no big reason why, except that Goor acknowledges that they couldn’t arrange a story there that they were happy with.

In keeping with the show’s attempt to balance humor with the life of a realistic police station (in which the show has dealt with everything in the past, from issues related to sexuality to police brutality), there is this season at least one storyline with a witness who has no papers, and all problems that arise for both the witness and the police.

Given that the show is already certain of at least a season 8, it is probably only logical that Goor acknowledges that he is thinking of a natural ending for everything – that he has actually thought of his head in recent seasons. Every time a show exceeds the 100 delivery limit, he says, you have to think about it. But at the same time, he says it’s hard for a show like this. A series such as Game of Thrones for example, there was something that the entire building was building towards, a natural progression.

“This is not a super directional show,” he says. “Like, in some ways Parks and Rec – Leslie Knope had a project that she wanted to complete. So you could always imagine that she would achieve a goal. These guys (at Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are kind of doing what they do every day, and they want to do it forever. It is actually quite a challenge to think about. “

Speaking of “these guys,” Goor adds, “I’m always scared to sound like I was hitting the horn of our show, but I think there … that people are really dealing with the show being funny but at the same time time is hopeful and presents a vision of humanity that is positive. And the characters all seem to love each other. “That is why the show will continue for at least a while.

“I just think people respond to that.”

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

