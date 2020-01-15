advertisement

For example, since the GQ office closed in early December last year and the news cycle began to slow, team discussions went to unorthodox new places where we shared potential stories. Of course the conversation went into pop culture, and since the announcements for the upcoming Bond film “No Time to Die” were getting denser and faster at that time, we couldn’t help but play around with the ideas of who the legendary task of “Penning the” could take on film theme melody. What emerged was a series of ideas that manifested as half joke, half serious prediction.

When my colleague Jess Campbell circulated the idea of ​​the youthful pop sensation Billie Eilish, it was largely laughed out of the room. The idea that such a young, groundbreaking and alternative pop artist had included her name on a list that typically consists of hits and timeless megastars was absurd. But blow us down with a feather duster. She was right.

“It feels crazy to be part of it in every way. It’s a great honor to write the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever I’m still in shock, “she said in a statement that anyone with even a hint of cynicism is likely to indicate that he is stretching it a little. Even though Eilish may have played through the 007 box at some point, you may find it difficult to find many pop culture fans their age when No Time To Die hits theaters.

It’s fair to say that given the songs released since Eilish’s birth, it has a relatively low bar to clear. Adele just managed to reach Skyfall with enough vocals, but since the special low that was Madonnas’ Die. AnotherDay ‘(a song that The Guardian wonderfully described as a’ bad song transmitted over a poorer Bluetooth connection ‘), the list of entries was memorable at best, bad at worst.

The bond franchise is likely to experience major thematic changes when No Time To Die comes out, and not just because Daniel Craig, who was as good as Bond, is leaving the company. We already know that Lashana Lynch’s character will be the franchise’s first modern female 00 agent and at the same time the first PoC to be given the esteemed code name. It remains to be seen whether she will continue the franchise, but considering it from this perspective and considering Eilish’s proven songwriting skills, it could prove to be a painful decision if the 007 franchise is to remain relevant when an awakened new one Generation grows up.

