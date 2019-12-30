advertisement

At Kate Tempest’s concert on Vicar Street in November, she came on stage before the performance “started” and informed the audience that the performance was actually going to begin, and before that she would appreciate people using their phones in the Bag held it. She gave those who were eager to document the evening a few moments to take a picture of her before the music started, and finally asked the audience to become aware of the specific feeling that is our urge to grab our cell phones. She asked us to notice and identify when this feeling occurs and what that feeling is, the desire to rush into the pocket where our slim aluminum and glass rectangles are wedged, constantly, subliminally, explicitly, and demanding our attention.

I have a lot of thoughts and ideas about how this ensuing decade is marked by slavery, but I am often less able to identify the feelings that support this development. There is of course addiction; Coercion, distraction, attention. It is no coincidence that these are some of the basics for engineering and designing social media platforms.

